Fantasia 2024: Let Us Raise the Curtain on North America's Largest Genre Festival

Cockfighter Book Launch and Screening

Gritty cinematic poet Monte Hellman made a downbeat drama centring on the world of Cockfighting in 1974 for Roger Corman’s New Line Pictures. Shot for under $400,000, and starring Warren Oats and Harry Dead Stanton, Cockfighter was ignored at the time, and one of the few movies Corman ever lost money on.

Like much, if not all, of Hellman’s work, a cult following has built over the years, not the least of which belongs curator, filmmaker, and author, Kier-La Janisse. Her House of Psychotic Women is without hyperbole, one of great books on film of the last 20 years. Recently she directed of the omnibus documentary on Folk Horror, Woodlands Dark and Days Bewitched, as well as overseeing many omnibus releases from Severin Films.

Her book on the film, Cockfight has been in the making for half a decade, and is being launched during Fantasia with a special screening of Cockfighter. If copies are available on a table outside the screening, you owe it to yourself to buy a copy. - Kurt