Fantasia 2024: Let Us Raise the Curtain on North America's Largest Genre Festival

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada (@triflic)

The 28th Fantasia International Film Festival runs from July 18 to August 4 in a hot hot hot Montreal. For those of us located in North America, it is one of our favourite times of the year. Due to its generous size, and its plethora of extracurricular activities, is lovingly referred to by long time attendees as the 'summer camp for genre nerds.'  Given the high enthusiasm, and volume, of its audiences - who are willing to embrace anything, no matter how weird or familiar, Fantasia is a welcome reminder of the pleasure of watching movies in the theatre - with an audience who would not want to be anywhere else.

Over the course of three weeks, there is a veritable cornucopia of World Premieres, retro screenings, cool book launches, short film programmes, among other live events and the thriving Frontieres marketplace. 

Several of the Screen Anarchy Staff will be boots on the ground, and eyeballs on the screen, for the entire span of festival. This curtain raiser is what we are looking forward to. Browse through the gallery below, for some of what is in store for those happy to be back in in Montreal for summer camp.


Andrew Mack, J Hurtado and Olga Artemyeva contributed to this story.

Book Worm

The opening night film looks to be a fun romp around New Zealand, with the kind of big heart, big set-piece, parenting adventure along the lines of Hunt For The Wilderpeople. Curator, producer, director Ant Timpson reunites with Elijah Wood, albeit this absentee parent/child story steers away from the R rated creep fest of Come To Daddy, aiming for more of an Amblin' Entertainment inflected family-pleasing vibe. - Kurt

