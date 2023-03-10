Friday One Sheet: JOHN WICK CHAPTER 4

The mountain of John Wick: Chapter 4 marketing has been fun and colourful, as is the franchise it supports. Recently, the film had a series of artists do different takes on key art, and while there are several of these to peruse, the stand out (to these eyes) is this primary paint splatter of a pensive John Wick, is the standout.



Rendered by French collage artist Yann Couedor, it has a stylish 'rainy day' feel, that for me seems to capture the essence of John Wick's reluctant mayhem across the franchise. As the colours cascade down, it ends in a bright pink slather, with the green and yellow neon JW logo in the corner. This is Pop Art at its finest. So are the films themselves. Perfect.