JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 4 Official Trailer

Okay. Breathe. March is not that far away. It'll be here before you know it. Wickmas will be here soon.

Lionsgate just dropped the official trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 and as expected, it's going to rock. Why waste any more time waxing on about it, check out the trailer down below.

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

John Wick: Chapter 4. Only in cinemas and Imax on March 24th, 2023.