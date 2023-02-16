JOHN WICK 4: The Final Trailer. Bigger. Deadlier. And Brutal Traffic in Paris.

Here. We. Go.

All week Lionsgate has been sending out bits and bobs, teasing us about the upcoming release of John Wick Chapter 4. Yesterday it was a series of characters posters, sans Mark Zaror but they included a definitely interesting Scott Adkins as Killa.

This is all leading up to today and the release of the final trailer for the fourth chapter of the unrivaled action franchise. Here we are, and holy fuck is it glorious! How do thek keep exceeding our expectations? Those final moments at the Arc de Triomphe roundabout in Paris? Holy hell!

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) takes on his most lethal adversaries yet in the upcoming fourth installment of the series. With the price on his head ever increasing, Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Osaka to Berlin.

John Wick Chapter 4 arrives in cinemas on March 24th.