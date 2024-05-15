Donnie Yen's Caine Gets His JOHN WICK Spinoff Next Year

The John Wick spinoff you know you wanted is finally happening. Variety is reporting that Donnie Yen is all set to reprise his character, Caine, in the next spinoff from the original quad of films. You know what this means? Over two hours of non-stop Donnie Yen! Can you hear the squeals of delight from where you are?

There are no other details yet, but the spinoff will “continue Yen’s story arc following the events of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ as Caine has been freed from his obligations to the High Table,” according to Lionsgate.

Umbrella Academy scribe Robert Askins will pen the new film. Chad Stahelski will produce through his 87Eleven Entertainment along with Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee.

“Working on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ was an extraordinary experience,” said Yen. “The reason these films resonate so deeply is because, like myself, Chad, Basil, and Erica push themselves to create action, fights, and stunts that are not only thrilling, inventive and artistic, but also expressive of character, story, and emotion. Caine is an incredible character with a haunted past, and I am excited to return to the role.”

“From the moment Donnie Yen appeared on screen in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ he captivated audiences and created an authentic, emotional connection that left an inedible mark and had fans asking for more,” said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, in a statement. “The ‘John Wick’ universe that Chad, Basil, Erica, and Keanu have built offers a tapestry of fascinating characters brought to life by the most extraordinary performers, and we’re excited to have one of the world’s biggest superstars on board to continue this journey.”

Production is expected to start in Hong Kong in 2025.