MAXXXINE Trailer: Latest Chapter in Ti West's World of 'X' Comes to Tinsel Town on July 5th

In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past. Watch the official trailer for MAXXXINE, the latest saga in the world of 'X' from writer and director Ti West. In theaters everywhere July 5th, from A24.

Ti West's 'X' films have created a bit of stire in horror-dom since X premiered in 2022, quickly followed by Pearl. One, they kind of came out of nowhere and in quick succession. Fans couldn't get enough of the first two films. Second, these two films helped propel star Mia Goth into the stratosphere! The pair are back with their third film, Maxxxine, and the first trailer arrived today. Check it out down below.

Maxxine stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.