SISSY: Shudder #Tags Aussie Horror Comedy Ahead of SXSW Premiere
Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman... until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Emma invites Cecilia away on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. #triggered
Is there a film festival or something going on? Cause Shudder's *really* active right now and that usually means there are a bunch of new films premiering somewhere, right now.
Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes' horror comedy Sissy is having its world premiere at SXSW tonight and just moments ago Shudder announced that they've already scooped up the streaming rights for their platform in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
The ink has barely dried so when we have news on a release date we will let you know. The announcement is followed by the trailer down below.
SHUDDER TAKES SXSW MIDNIGHTER SISSY FROM XYZ FILMS, LEVELK, AND ARCADIA AHEAD OF FILM’S ANTICIPATED WORLD PREMIEREShudder has acquired rights to Arcadia / DEMS Entertainment / Freedom Films’ SXSW Midnighter SISSY, from writers-directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, ahead of its anticipated world premiere at the Festival. The premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural will be the exclusive streaming home to the Australian horror comedy in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.Said Craig Engler, Shudder’s general manager: “Directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes’ script crafted something special, a stylish and thoroughly modern horror comedy with bite, led fearlessly by Aisha Dee. We can’t wait for audiences to meet SISSY.”“Shudder is the perfect home for SISSY and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them. The team at Shudder are the best at bringing elevated horror to engaged audiences across major territories. As filmmakers, to know SISSY will be celebrated by a genre-loving audience like Shudder's is a dream come true,” said Lisa Shaunessy from Arcadia.SISSY stars Aisha Dee and Barlow as Cecilia and Emma, who had been tween-age BFFs who were never going to let anything come between them — until Alex (Emily De Margheriti) arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman, until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. After reconnecting, Emmy invites Cecilia on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell.Daniel Monks, Yerin Ha, Lucy Barrett, Shaun Martindale, Amelia Lule, April Blasdall and Camille Cumpston also star. SISSY is produced by Lisa Shaunessy and Bec Janek for Arcadia (2067, Killing Ground), John De Margheriti for DEMS Entertainment and Freedom Films' Jason Taylor with executive producers Alexandra Burke, Vicki De Margheriti, William Day Frank, Barlow, Senes, Anna Dadic, Jacqueline Kerwick, Seth Larney, Mathieu Van De Velde and Clement Dunn.The deal was negotiated by XYZ Films, LevelK and Arcadia on behalf of the filmmakers and Emily Gotto on behalf of Shudder.
