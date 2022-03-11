SISSY: Shudder #Tags Aussie Horror Comedy Ahead of SXSW Premiere

Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman... until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Emma invites Cecilia away on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. #triggered

Is there a film festival or something going on? Cause Shudder's *really* active right now and that usually means there are a bunch of new films premiering somewhere, right now.

Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes' horror comedy Sissy is having its world premiere at SXSW tonight and just moments ago Shudder announced that they've already scooped up the streaming rights for their platform in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The ink has barely dried so when we have news on a release date we will let you know. The announcement is followed by the trailer down below.