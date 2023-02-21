SISU: New Trailer & Poster Pave The Way to a Fuck-Tonne of Exploding Nazis

During the last desperate days of WWII, a solitary prospector (Jorma Tommila) crosses paths with Nazis on a scorched-earth retreat in northern Finland. When the Nazis steal his gold, they quickly discover that they have just tangled with no ordinary miner. While there is no direct translation for the Finnish word “sisu”, this legendary ex-commando will embody what sisu means: a white-knuckled form of courage and unimaginable determination in the face of overwhelming odds. And no matter what the Nazis throw at him, the one-man death squad will go to outrageous lengths to get his gold back – even if it means killing every last Nazi in his path.

Jalmari Helander's war-action nazi-stomping epic Sisu is opening theatrically nationwide on April 28th. Distributor Lionsgate Films has sent out the trailer and poster. And, holy shit, does this look bloody amazing.

Sisu is a straight-as-an-arrow romp which is really an excuse to shoot, slice, and dice Nazis in a colourfully outrageous fashion.

Things are separated into essentially six big set-pieces, which all chapter titled; the titles getting gradually as distressed and beat up as the stoic hero. Helander knows his Indiana Jones films inside out. He seems determined to amplify, by a thousand, many of Spielberg’s greatest nazi-bruising hits, where one man (and occasionally, here and there, a tough lady) brings the SS to heel. What he may lack here in plot and storytelling wonder, he more than makes up with creative violence. The violence is the storytelling.