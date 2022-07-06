Neuchâtel Fantastic Coverage Comedies International News Weird Features International Interviews

Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: SISSY Plus More Promising Films

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas (@peteramartin)

We're at the halfway point in our coverage of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival in Switzerland, which means we catch our collective breath and take a look around at all the gorgeous scenery that surrounds us.

By which I mean, since I am moored in hot hot Texas right now, and can only gaze upon the very cool films remotely -- through the kindness of Bastien Bento, Head of Press, and Léa Eigenmann, Press Coordinator -- allow me to tell you of the titles that I would love to see in the future, perhaps at a festive occasion closer to my home.

Gaze upon the gallery below, where you can click at your leisure and dream a little dream with me. Watch the included videos, as well. Let's begin with a film that one of our writers has already seen and written about.


J Hurtado contributed to this story.

Sissy
Screens tonight at 22:00 and again on Friday night at 22:00. Visit the official festival page to learn more.

Directed by Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, this "influencer slasher" comedy comes from Australia. Our trustworthy editor J Hurtado saw the film at SXSW earlier this year and reported thusly in his review:

"The advent of social media magnified a problem that really always existed but was easy enough to avoid, perception versus reality. Sissy uses that dichotomy as a jumping off point for a more intimate investigation of the outward versus the inward self, and just how much we can change from our inherent natures. It’s a delicate balance, and one that someone like Cecelia has trouble finding. …

"Sissy is one of my favorite films of the Midnighters selection this year."

Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
film festivalNeuchatelNIFFF

More about Sissy

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy
All content © 2004-2022 ScreenAnarchy LLC.