Calgary Underground 2023: Curtain Raiser

Scored with a didgeridoo-Valhalla vibe, and splattered with blood and soil, Jalmari Helander's Sisu pits the toughest man in Finland against an army of Nazi soldiers near the end of World War II.

After the director's deadpan Christmas creature feature, Rare Exports, and his coming-of-age manhunt Big Game, where Samuel L. Jackson is a shoeless president of the United States being pursued in the Finnish wilderness, Sisu is a bigger, wider canvas. A straight-as-an-arrow romp, which is really an excuse for the director's regular leading man Jorma Tommila to shoot, slice, and dice Nazis in truly outrageous fashion.

(Sisu's wild card is however, the great Norwegian chameleon actor Aksel Hennie as Nazi-in-Chief on the plains of Lapland.)