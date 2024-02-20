Shudder in March: SATANIC HISPANICS, YOU'LL NEVER FIND ME And More!

The days are getting longer and while March and April carry their own unpredictability in regards to winter-to-spring weather at least Shudder can be depended on for respite from any crazy meteorlogical events you would have to shelter from next month.

Two feature films will make their debut on the platform next month: the horror anthology Satanic Hispanics and horror thriller You'll Never Find Me. The franchise that won't die, The Walking Dead, will get the Joe Bob Briggs treatment with a special The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.

The bad news? Unfortuantely, Satanic Hispanics is only coming out on Shudder in the US and You'll Never Find Me will just be in the US, Canada and UK. Look, Australia and New Zealand will be coming out of a nice Summer, they don't need respite from anything at the moment.

Be sure to check out the repertory programming as well. It includes stuff from Coffin Joe, Álex de la Iglesia, Irish horror comedy, British faux-live specials, and more.