Shudder in March: SATANIC HISPANICS, YOU'LL NEVER FIND ME And More!
The days are getting longer and while March and April carry their own unpredictability in regards to winter-to-spring weather at least Shudder can be depended on for respite from any crazy meteorlogical events you would have to shelter from next month.
Two feature films will make their debut on the platform next month: the horror anthology Satanic Hispanics and horror thriller You'll Never Find Me. The franchise that won't die, The Walking Dead, will get the Joe Bob Briggs treatment with a special The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.
The bad news? Unfortuantely, Satanic Hispanics is only coming out on Shudder in the US and You'll Never Find Me will just be in the US, Canada and UK. Look, Australia and New Zealand will be coming out of a nice Summer, they don't need respite from anything at the moment.
Be sure to check out the repertory programming as well. It includes stuff from Coffin Joe, Álex de la Iglesia, Irish horror comedy, British faux-live specials, and more.
SATANIC HISPANICSDirected by Mike Mendez, Alejandro Brugués, Gigi Saul Guerrero and Demian Rugna, Eduardo SanchezStreaming On Shudder March 8Available in USSynopsis - This horror anthology assembles a Murderers’ Row of talent. Mike Mendez (Big Ass Spider), Alejandro Brugués (Juan of the Dead), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Culture Shock), Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), and Demian Rugna (When Evil Lurks, Terrified) unite in the first all-Latino horror anthology.YOU’LL NEVER FIND MEDirected by Josiah Allen and Indiana BellStreaming On Shudder March 22Available in US, CA, UKISynopsis - An isolated man living at the back of a desolate caravan park is visited by a desperate young woman seeking shelter from a violent storm. As the savage storm worsens, these solitary souls begin to feel threatened - but who should really be afraid?TV SERIESThe Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs: The Walking Dead: The Ones Who LiveShudder Original SpecialLIVE on Shudder March 1; Streaming on Shudder March 3Available in US and CASynopsis - Joe Bob dives deep into the epic love story of two people changed by a changed world in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live.SHUDDER RESURRECTED**Repertory Titles New to Shudder**March 1At Midnight I’ll Take Your SoulA gravedigger prowls the city in search of a female to bear him a son.The Strange World of Coffin JoeThree episodes: A dollmaker whose dolls are eerily human, a tale of necrophilia and a doctor proves love is dead.This Night I’ll Possess Your CorpseAfter the events of the previous film, Coffin Joe continues to seek a maiden to give him a son. With the help of servant Bruno, he kidnaps six girls from a village. Which one of them will pass his trials of fear?Dream DemonA young woman about to be married begins having terrifying dreams about demons. When she awakes, however, the demons are real and begin to commit gruesome murders.The StrangersA young couple staying in an isolated vacation home are terrorized by three unknown assailants.GhostwatchIn a “live” broadcast on Halloween night, a BBC team investigate a reported poltergeist in an ordinary London home.Give Me Pity!Sissy St. Clare graces the small screen for her first ever television special, an evening full of music, laughter, glamour and entertainment. But Sissy’s live event quickly begins to curdle into a psychedelic nightmare.GrabbersWhen an island off the coast of Ireland is invaded by bloodsucking aliens, the heroes discover that getting drunk is the only way to survive.Alice, Sweet AliceIn 1961, a divorced Catholic couple’s life is turned upside-down when one of their two adolescent daughters is suspected of her younger sister’s brutal murder during her First Holy Communion and a series of subsequent stabbings.March 4Day of the BeastBent on committing as many sins as possible to avert the birth of the beast, a Catholic priest teams up with a Black Metal aficionado and an Italian connoisseur of the occult. Now he must become an unrelenting sinner. Is there still hope?Perdita DurangoA psychotic criminal couple kidnaps a random teenage couple. The woman rapes the male captive and lets him watch his lover being raped by the man. Then they plan to sacrifice the couple.Butcher Baker Nightmare MakerAn orphaned teenager finds himself being dominated by his aunt who’s hell-bent on keeping him with her…at all costs.March 11First ContactTwo estranged siblings go to their late scientist father’s farmhouse to make sense of his incomplete work. They soon discover an evil entity, buried in time and space for millions of years, has been released and begun wreaking havoc.The ChurchAn old Gothic cathedral built over a mass grave develops strange powers that trap a number of people inside with ghosts from a 12th Century massacre seeking to resurrect an ancient demon from the bowels of the Earth.The SectA lonely kindergarten teacher discovers a secret well in the basement of her house, and soon finds herself being followed by a murderous Satanic cult.March 18Southern ComfortDuring a routine exercise, a team of National Guards are threatened by angry and violet locals.
