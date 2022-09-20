LA EXORCISTA (The Serpent And Sister Ophelia): Adrián García Bogliano's Homage to Mexican Horror Cinema Will Possess You This November

News today about the new horror flick from our friend Adrián García Bogliano, La Exorcista (The Serpent and Sister Ophelia). An hour ago the official poster was released on home soil for this Mexican horror flick; we get to share it with you now.

A young nun arrives at the village of San Ramón and forced to perform an exorcism on a young pregnant woman after the local priest is defeated by the demon. Just when it looks like the possession is over, Ophelia finds out that the evil entity hasn't left town and that it will attempt to return to its intended victim's body in the next forty eight hours.

Bogliano direct a script written by himself along with Christian Cueva and Ricardo Farias, who made an excellent, excellent short film Circles a few years back. We know that Cueva and Farias have been successfully working in commercial television these past few years so it is great to see them back in horror once again.

Joining the cast are a couple of Mexican horror icons. First there is Tina Romero who starred in the classic horror flick, Juan López Moctezuma's Alucarda in 1977. Then there is the most important Mexican scream queen alive today, Norma Lazareno. She was the star of classics like Night of the Bloody Ape, Libro de piedra, Hasta el viento tiene miedo and many more. I'll admit that I'm not the first person you come to about classic Mexican horror cinema, I'm still learning, but even I know of those films and how big of an icon she is for my friends in the region. And the fact that she is returning to the big screen after ten years? Huge news and what an addition to Bogliano's film.

La Exorcista (The Serpent and Sister Ophelia) was produced by my dear friend, Grupo Morbido's Pablo Guisa Koestinger, along with Laura Veytia. Other friend from the Familia de Morbido, Simon Boswell, created the score for the film and the lads at LSD, Lex Ortega y Luid Flores, served as sound designers for the flick. Life's good when you get to work with friends.

The Spanish Language trailer is down below. We're hoping for a subtitled version later on. La Exorcista (The Serpent and Sister Ophelia) opens in Mexican cinemas on November 2nd. It will have its world premiere at Sitges. Vamos!