HOLY SHIT! Trailer: German Black Comedy/Action Horror Heads to Sales at Cannes
Heads up. There is a lot of information in this article and in the first trailer for the black comedy Holy Shit! from scriptwriter and director Lukas Rinker. It may give away a few of the surprises. Proceed at your own peril.
Part of the fun of Holy Shit! is all the surprises.
As everyone prepares their wares for the Marche du Film at Cannes in the coming weeks German sales outfit The Playmaker Munich has released the trailer for Rinker's Holy Shit! It was the Audience Award at the Hard:Line Film Festival after its world premiere and got an Honorable Mention for the "Best Blood (and Shit) Bath" at Fantaspoa where we caught the film.
The horror is awesome, with scenes of body harm that will make you clench your teeth until your eyes pop out or burst out laughing. The final moments of Holy Shit! are a cherry on top, a crescendo of absurdity and violence as the deadline nears.From its opening moments Rinker’s Holy Shit! has his hooks set into us. The trap has been set and now we need to know from one preposterous moment to the next how Frank will manage to escape. It all comes together in doses of absurd comedy, legit horror and toilet humor, both literal and figurative.
Variety had the scoop on the trailer this morning. What follows is a rather detailed breakdown of the plot of the film. Again, read at your own peril.
In the film, architect Frank (Thomas Niehaus) regains consciousness in a locked portable toilet on a construction site where a detonation is being prepared. As he desperately tries to find ways of escaping this “prison” before potentially being blown to smithereens, he realizes who has put him in this predicament: none other than the corrupt and lecherous Mayor Horst (Gedeon Burkhard), who also has designs on Frank’s pregnant girlfriend Marie (Olga von Luckwald). Frank has to do everything in his power to get out alive, save his Marie and expose Horst’s crimes.
