CULT HERO Exclusive: Trailer Premiere, New Poster and Raven Banner Boards Jesse T. Cook's Action Horror Playing at Fantasia This Month

Coming at you today with your first look at the trailer and new poster (from SmallDog Design) for Jesse T Cook's new action horror, Cult Hero.

Cult Hero was written by Kevin Revie. It is based on a story by Cook and frequent collaborators, one of his stars Liv Collins (The Hexecutioners and Deadsight) and author Tony Burgess (The Septic Man and The Hoard). Collins stars along with Burgess and another familiar face in the Cook family of films, Ry Barrett (The Hoard and Deadsight).

Collins plays Kallie Jones, a real estate agent, control freak and 'Karen' who loses her husband to a cult run by Master Jagori (Burgess). She turns to disgraced cult buster Dale Domazar (Barrett) for help to get him back. Both Collins and Barrett look like they're having a lot of fun with their over-the-top roles in this one. It looks like it's going to have a good crop of laughs over heaps of gore. Looking forward to this one, folks.

On top of that also comes news that our friends at Raven Banner are on board for worldwide sales of the pic that will have its world premiere at Fantasia later this month. In the announcement below you will read that this is their tenth collaboration with the Canadian filmmaker. We've been covering Cook's career since his sophomore feature film, Monster Brawl, way back in 2011.