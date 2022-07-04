CULT HERO Exclusive: Trailer Premiere, New Poster and Raven Banner Boards Jesse T. Cook's Action Horror Playing at Fantasia This Month
Coming at you today with your first look at the trailer and new poster (from SmallDog Design) for Jesse T Cook's new action horror, Cult Hero.
Cult Hero was written by Kevin Revie. It is based on a story by Cook and frequent collaborators, one of his stars Liv Collins (The Hexecutioners and Deadsight) and author Tony Burgess (The Septic Man and The Hoard). Collins stars along with Burgess and another familiar face in the Cook family of films, Ry Barrett (The Hoard and Deadsight).
Collins plays Kallie Jones, a real estate agent, control freak and 'Karen' who loses her husband to a cult run by Master Jagori (Burgess). She turns to disgraced cult buster Dale Domazar (Barrett) for help to get him back. Both Collins and Barrett look like they're having a lot of fun with their over-the-top roles in this one. It looks like it's going to have a good crop of laughs over heaps of gore. Looking forward to this one, folks.
On top of that also comes news that our friends at Raven Banner are on board for worldwide sales of the pic that will have its world premiere at Fantasia later this month. In the announcement below you will read that this is their tenth collaboration with the Canadian filmmaker. We've been covering Cook's career since his sophomore feature film, Monster Brawl, way back in 2011.
Raven Banner has boarded worldwide sales rights to Jesse T. Cook's action horror flick, Cult Hero.Cook has previously delighted audiences with Monster Brawl, Septic Man, The Hexecutioners, The Hoard and Deadsight, and also produced Exit Humanity and Ejecta.In Cult Hero…“Manager-summoning control freak Kallie Jones (Liv Collins, "Deadsight") teams up with washed-up cult buster Dale Domazar (Ry Barrett, "The Demolisher") to rescue her husband from the clutches of a cannibalistic death cult masquerading as a new-age wellness retreat.” Co-produced by Cook, Liv Collins and Craig Shouldice, “Cult Hero” plays with zany cult cliches and delivers plenty of splatter.Kevin Revie (DeadSight) penned the screenplay. Tony Burgess (Pontypool) and Jessica Vano also star in the film and the film will have its World Premiere at the Fantasia Film Festival. The film was also introduced at the Frontieres Marche du Film Buyer’s Showcase at the Festival de Cannes.The deal was negotiated by Cook and Raven Banner's Managing Partners, James Fler and Michael Paszt.“This is our tenth collaboration with Jesse and we’re absolutely thrilled to be working with him again on this wild cult busting action horror”, James Fler, Managing Partner at Raven Banner, says of the deal.
