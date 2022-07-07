Neuchâtel 2022 Daily: Dario Argento and DARK GLASSES, Ali Abbasi and HOLY SPIDER, Lorenz Merz and SOUL OF A BEAST

Occhiali neri

Screens tonight at 0:15. Visit the official festival page to learn more.

Attention must be paid! Dario Argento has made a new film (aka Dark Glasses), one that is described as an "upbeat bloody thriller," though I assume the festival could have left out the "bloody" in that description, since this is Dario Argento and OF COURSE IT'S GOING TO BE BLOODY!!!

The official synopsis: "When a solar eclipse plunges Rome into darkness, a serial killer starts spreading terror in the streets of the capital city. Luxury escort girl Diana barely escapes with her life, but she becomes blind.

"With the help of a young Chinese man who was also traumatized by his encounter with the killer, she will try to unmask the culprit… Ten years after his last film (Dracula 3D), the maestro Dario Argento makes his come-back to the giallo genre and reconnects with the chilling terror of his early years."

We live in hope. Watch the trailer below.