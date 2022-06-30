THE RETALIATORS Set Worldwide Release This September

An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

Horror-thriller flick The Retaliators, from directors Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzales Jr., has set a worldwide theatrical release date this September.

You'll find out for yourself this September. Check out two trailers below the announcement.

Horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, from Better Noise Films, co-producers of The Dirt, has been acquired by CineLife Entertainment for the U.S. and Canada and internationally by Trafalgar Releasing. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.

The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, during which the film world premiered at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and had its US premiere at Screamfest, where it was the opening film, followed by more than 25 festivals worldwide, garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Michael Lombardi ("Rescue Me"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), and Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones") headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut. The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein ("Stranger Things").

An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

Better Noise has brought in high-level marketing partners for the theatrical launch, including Amazon, Apple, Audacy, Cumulus Media, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Live Nation, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, Ticketmaster, and YouTube, all of which will be promoting the film with an integrated marketing plan.

In addition, the summer tours for Mötley Crüe, Asking Alexandria, Five Finger Death Punch, Nothing More, The Hu, Papa Roach, Bad Wolves, and Eva Under Fire will feature marketing and unique content promoting the film, including ticket pre-sales.

“When combined, music and film create powerful emotional connections with audiences that go even deeper when combined with social media, radio and touring,” said Founder and CEO of Better Noise Allen Kovac. “As shown by Rocket Man, Bohemian Rhapsody and The Dirt, social media, music streaming, radio and touring drive those connections even deeper, creating three to five fold increases in music consumption which, in turn, drives back to film and video streaming to complete the cycle.”

"We are excited to bring this critically-acclaimed thriller to cinemas,” said Bernadette McCabe, EVP Event Cinema and Exhibitor Relations at CineLife Entertainment. “This highly-anticipated release will give horror film fans the chance to experience the adrenalized, gore-soaked crowd pleaser that film festival audiences across the globe have been screaming about."

Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions of Trafalgar Releasing, said, “How unique to see some of your favorite metal and rock idols perform in a horror film that’s destined to be a cult classic. We are thrilled to be a part of this ‘must see’ horror flick that’s sure to send audiences on a cinematic roller coaster ride and provide great Halloween costume ideas.”

The original soundtrack for the film, featuring songs from artists appearing in the film, will be available from Better Noise Music on September 16. The soundtrack is led by the Mötley Crüe single “The Retaliators” (written by the band's cofounder and bassist Nikki Sixx, featuring Danny Worsnop from Asking Alexandria, Spencer Charnas from Ice Nine Kills, and Matt Brandyberry from From Ashes to New) releasing August 5. Four singles from the film have reached #1 on Rock Radio since 2020, including: Papa Roach’s “The Ending,” Five Finger Death Punch’s “Darkness Settles In,” All Good Things’ “For the Glory featuring Hollywood Undead,” and Bad Wolves’ “Lifeline.”