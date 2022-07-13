THE RETALIATORS: Official Trailer For The Horror Thriller, Out This September

An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.

The Retaliators, the revenge horror from filmmakers Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzalez Jr. (say their names because the press release full on ignores them) is getting a worldwide theatrical release on September 14th. The official trailer dropped this morning. Check it out for yourself down below.

Before you do, just a note from someone who has seen The Retaliators.

As much as the film already projects its twists up to the grande blow out finale that is worth the price of admission, if you do not like surprises ruined then perhaps do not watch the trailer? Because we think it's going to give away the middle act for you. It's a shame because the back half of this official trailer does show you what is in store for you with the off the wall finish the movie has.