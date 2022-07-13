THE RETALIATORS: Official Trailer For The Horror Thriller, Out This September
An upstanding pastor uncovers a dark and twisted underworld as he searches for answers surrounding his daughter's brutal murder. A high-octane original soundtrack and cameos from some of the biggest names in rock music set the tone as this horror-thriller reveals a game of revenge played using a new set of rules.
The Retaliators, the revenge horror from filmmakers Bridget Smith and Samuel Gonzalez Jr. (say their names because the press release full on ignores them) is getting a worldwide theatrical release on September 14th. The official trailer dropped this morning. Check it out for yourself down below.
Before you do, just a note from someone who has seen The Retaliators.
As much as the film already projects its twists up to the grande blow out finale that is worth the price of admission, if you do not like surprises ruined then perhaps do not watch the trailer? Because we think it's going to give away the middle act for you. It's a shame because the back half of this official trailer does show you what is in store for you with the off the wall finish the movie has.
Horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, from Better Noise Films, co-producers of The Dirt, has debuted a new theatrical trailer ahead of the worldwide theatrical release. CineLife Entertainment and Trafalgar plan a worldwide theatrical release on September 14, 2022.The release comes on the heels of a successful festival tour, during which the film world premiered at London’s Arrow Video FrightFest and had its US premiere at Screamfest, where it was the opening film, followed by more than 25 festivals worldwide, garnering a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.Michael Lombardi ("Rescue Me"), Marc Menchaca ("Ozark"), and Joseph Gatt ("Game of Thrones") headline the cast alongside Jacoby Shaddix, front man of Papa Roach, making his acting debut. The Retaliators features cameos and music by Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Zoltan Bathory, and Chris Kael, Papa Roach, Jaya of The Hu, Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills, Eva Under Fire’s Amanda Lyberg, Matt Brandyberry, Danny Case, Lance Dowdle, and Matt Madiro of From Ashes to New, Cory Marks, and Dan Murphy and Miles Franco of All Good Things, anchored by an original score from Emmy-winning composers Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein ("Stranger Things").
