STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Official Trailer: Return to a Galaxy Outside The Law
Look at Star Wars and Disney dropping an unexpected trailer on fans, and simps like me, today. Lucasfilm Animation has a new anthology mini-series coming out on May 4th, Star Wars Day, and the official trailer, key art and a gallery of stills have arrived on our door step.
The new series is called Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and will feature two fan favorites from previous animated series, Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. This is the third such Tales of... animated mini-series to be released by the studio, after the wonderful Tales of the Jedi and the lesser volume, Tales of the Empire.
The key art is in the gallery below, featuring a bold white symbol that seperates Bane from Ventress, and each story's supporting characters. The symbol is an Aurebesh letter "R" with two vertical strokes at the top - the symbol for Republican credits, cause money makes the criminal underworld go 'round.
The official trailer follows the announcement and a good batch of stills are included with the key art further below that.
Today, Disney+ released the trailer, key art, and stills for Lucasfilm Animation’s “Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld,” an all-new anthology series of animated shorts from creator Dave Filoni, premiering exclusively on Disney+ just in time for the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th. The popular series, which began in 2022 with “Tales of the Jedi” and continued in 2024 with “Tales of the Empire,” this time focuses on the criminal underbelly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic villains. Former assassin and bounty hunter Asajj Ventress is given a new chance at life and must go on the run with an unexpected new ally, while outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he confronts an old friend, now a Marshal on the opposite side of the law.Dave Filoni created the series and is the supervising director. He is also an executive producer along with Athena Yvette Portillo and Carrie Beck. Josh Rimes serves as co-executive producer, Alex Spotswood is the senior producer, and Matt Michnovetz is the writer.The talented voice cast includes Nika Futterman, Corey Burton, Artt Butler, Lane Factor, AJ LoCascio, Clare Grant, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Eric Lopez.“Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld” joins an expansive collection of Star Wars films and series on Disney+, just in time for May the 4th.
