STAR WARS: TALES OF THE UNDERWORLD Official Trailer: Return to a Galaxy Outside The Law

Look at Star Wars and Disney dropping an unexpected trailer on fans, and simps like me, today. Lucasfilm Animation has a new anthology mini-series coming out on May 4th, Star Wars Day, and the official trailer, key art and a gallery of stills have arrived on our door step.

The new series is called Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld and will feature two fan favorites from previous animated series, Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. This is the third such Tales of... animated mini-series to be released by the studio, after the wonderful Tales of the Jedi and the lesser volume, Tales of the Empire.

The key art is in the gallery below, featuring a bold white symbol that seperates Bane from Ventress, and each story's supporting characters. The symbol is an Aurebesh letter "R" with two vertical strokes at the top - the symbol for Republican credits, cause money makes the criminal underworld go 'round.

The official trailer follows the announcement and a good batch of stills are included with the key art further below that.