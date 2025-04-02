ABRAHAM'S BOYS: RLJE Films And Shudder Acquire Natasha Kermani's Gothic Horror

RLJE Films and Shudder announced today that they have acquired Natasha Kermani’s horror flick, Abraham's Boys, ahead of its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival this Saturday, April 5th.

Based on a short story by the same name, by author Joe Hill, the story, "... follows Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit".

RLJE Films will handle the theatrical release later this year. Shudder should follow up with the streaming premiere shortly after. Your first look at the flick is in the gallery below.

Stay tuned for more.