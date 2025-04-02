ABRAHAM'S BOYS: RLJE Films And Shudder Acquire Natasha Kermani's Gothic Horror
RLJE Films and Shudder announced today that they have acquired Natasha Kermani’s horror flick, Abraham's Boys, ahead of its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival this Saturday, April 5th.
Based on a short story by the same name, by author Joe Hill, the story, "... follows Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit".
RLJE Films will handle the theatrical release later this year. Shudder should follow up with the streaming premiere shortly after. Your first look at the flick is in the gallery below.
RLJE Films and Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today that they have acquired the worldwide rights to writer and director Natasha Kermani’s (LUCKY, IMITATION GIRL) ABRAHAM’S BOYS, based on the short story of the same name by Joe Hill (NOS4A2, Locke & Key), which serves as a continuation to Bram Stoker’s Dracula. The film stars Titus Welliver (“Bosch”), Jocelin Donahue (THE HOUSE OF THE DEVIL, THE LAST STOP IN YUMA COUNTY), Judah Mackey (“The Young And The Restless”), Aurora Perrineau (“Westworld”), and Brady Hepner (THE BLACK PHONE). ABRAHAM’S BOYS will be released in theaters later this year following its world premiere at the 2025 Overlook Film Festival on Saturday, April 5.ABRAHAM’S BOYS follows Max and Rudy Van Helsing, who have spent their lives under the strict and overprotective rule of their father, Abraham. Unaware of his dark past, they struggle to understand his paranoia and increasingly erratic behavior. But when they begin to uncover the violent truths behind their father’s history with Dracula, their world unravels, forcing them to confront the terrifying legacy they were never meant to inherit.Writer-Director Natasha Kermani commented, “It was a joy to bring Joe Hill's dark, gothic story to the screen on location in California, with a fantastic Los Angeles cast and crew, and I'm so excited to now be able to share the film with audiences all over the world alongside my friends at RLJE Films and Shudder.”“We can’t wait to bring ABRAHAM’S BOYS to audiences and expand the Dracula legacy with a fresh and compelling perspective,” said Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films Mark Ward commented “Natasha Kermani has woven a gripping, character-driven horror story that drags Van Helsing’s past into the light—whether his sons are ready for it or not.”ABRAHAM’S BOYS is produced by Tim Wu and James Howard Herron of Illium Pictures and James Harris and Leonara Darby of Tea Shop Productions, and executive produced by Titus Welliver, Joe Hill and Mark Lane. The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Samuel Zimmerman for RLJE Films and Shudder with James Harris for Tea Shop Productions on behalf of the filmmakers.
