Shudder in April: Halfway to Halloween Month Returns With CREEPSHOW, THE LAST DRIVE IN, PENNINSULA And so Much More

SHUDDER TURNS APRIL INTO ‘HALFWAY TO HALLOWEEN MONTH’ WITH ITS BIGGEST SLATE OF PROGRAMMING EVER Featuring a New Season of Hit Series Creepshow, the Return of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs and a New Exclusive Movie Every Week Film Slate Includes Yeon Sang-ho's Highly Anticipated Train to Busan Presents: Peninsula and The Power from BAFTA-Nominated Director Corrina Faith Live ‘Halfway to Halloween Hotline’ Will Provide Members With Personalized Horror Movie Recommendations April showers bring a packed lineup of new horror films and series to Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, for its annual ‘Halfway to Halloween Month.’ With April marking the halfway point to Halloween, the streamer will celebrate its biggest month of programming yet with a loaded slate of Shudder original films and series, an exclusive documentary, a library of cult classic favorites and the return of ‘Halfway to Halloween Hotline.’ “Some do Christmas in July but at Shudder we celebrate Halloween in April to mark the halfway point to the greatest holiday of the year,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder. “‘Halfway to Halloween Month’ is going to be the biggest month of programming in Shudder history with new movies, series, a killer documentary and more.” This year’s ‘Halfway to Halloween’ lineup includes two Shudder Original series, five new Shudder Original and Shudder Exclusive premieres, an exclusive documentary, the 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards and more. Highlights include: - The season premiere of the Shudder Original series Creepshow and the return of the Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs. - The highly anticipated follow up to Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan and Seoul Station, Peninsula. - The Power starring Rose Williams (Sanditon) and written and directed by BAFTA nominated British filmmaker Corrina Faith, which appeared on 2018’s Brit List of best unproduced scripts. - Christopher Smith’s The Banishing starring Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible franchise). - Boys from County Hell, which /Film called “legendary in its own right” upon its North American premiere at the 2020 Nightstream virtual film festival. - Making its US premiere after appearing as a 2020 CANNESERIES Horror Short Form contender, Australian anthology series Deadhouse Dark. - An exclusive documentary, In Search of Darkness: Part II, which continues to explore the impact of beloved ‘80s horror films. - The 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp). - The Val Lewton Collection: seven classic titles from the 1940s, including Cat People, I Walked With A Zombie, The Leopard Man, The Seventh Victim, Curse of the Cat People, The Body Snatcher and Isle of the Dead. - An Alex de la Iglesia double feature: the mid ‘90s cult classics, Day of the Beast and Dance with the Devil. - ‘Halfway to Halloween Hotline’ in which Shudder’s director of programming, Samuel Zimmerman, provides callers with real-time movie recommendations.

All the originals, series and film details are included below in the massive gallery.