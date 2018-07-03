ScreenAnarchy's Top Movies Of The First Half Of 2018

As stated before, the best film of the year so far may simply not have been seen by enough people yet to properly register in our list. Take Tigers Are Not Afraid (see the picture above), which I'm sure would be high in this list if only it had been seen by a lot more people. Me, I can tear my hair out (what's left of it) for failing to catch a screening of it at the Imagine Festival in Amsterdam earlier this year. Even more embarrassingly, when I joined a group of friends, I failed to recognize the woman I had a brief but fun conversation about the festival with as being the film's director Issa López (facepalm), there to pick up an award.

Ugh. Anyway, to make this article a wee bit more useful and fair, here we show every single list our contributors sent in. Have fun browsing!

In alphabetical order, the contributors were:

Christopher Bourne:

1 - Did You Wonder Who Fired The Gun?

2 - Claire's Camera

3 - Support the Girls

4 - Angels Wear White

5 - Unsane

Matt Brown:

1 - Phantom Thread 70mm

2 - Black Panther

3 - Paddington 2

4 - Annihilation

5 - The Rider

Dustin Chang: 1 - Zama

2 - 24 Frames 3 - Jeannette: Childhood of Joan of Arc

4 - Bloodlight and Bami

5 - The Taste of Cement

Tristan Daine Zinampan:

1 - Hereditary

2 - Annihilation

3 - Isle of Dogs

4 - You Were Never Really Here

5 - Black Panther

(Too-late entry after the article was already written, but hey... good choices!)

Michelle Galgana:

1 - You Were Never Really Here

2 - Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

3 - Revenge

4 - The Endless

5 - Upgrade

Jaime Grijalba:

1 - Relaxer

2 - John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

3 - Isle of Dogs

4 - Te Quiero Tanto que no Sé 5 - The Waldheim Waltz

Kurt Halfyard:

1 - Phantom Thread 70mm 2 - Loveless

3 - Marlina The Murderer in Four Acts

4 - First Reformed

5 - Annihilation

(Bonus: Best Doc - Dreaming Murakami)

J. Hurtado:

1 - Hereditary

2 - Upgrade

3 - The Breaker Upperers

4 - I am Not a Witch

5 - Tigers are Not Afraid (see screenshot above)

Tom Kiesecoms:

1 - Utøya 22. juli

2 - Thunder Road

3 - Border

4 - Xiao Mei

5 - Mirai

Eric Ortiz Garcia:

1 - The Disaster Artist

2 - Phantom Thread

3 - The Shape of Water

4 - Isle of Dogs

5 - Lucky

Hugo Ozman:

1 - 1987

2 - Operation Red Sea

3 - Tremble All You Want

4 - The Shape of Water

5 - Incredibles 2

James Marsh:

1 - Phantom Thread

2 - You Were Never Really Here

3 - Shoplifters

4 - Hostiles

5 - Annihilation

Peter Martin:

1 - The Guilty

2 - The Housemaid

3 - The Hurricane Heist

4 - Black Panther

5 - Early Man

Stuart Muller:

1 - Incredibles 2

2 - Nommer 37

3 - Tehran Taboo

4 - Red Sparrow

5 - Dirtbag: The Legend of Fred Beckey

Dr. Shelagh Rowan-Legg:

1 - You Were Never Really Here

2 - Black Panther

3 - A Wrinkle in Time

4 - Annihilation

5 - Paddington 2

Jim Tudor:

1 - Won’t You be My Neighbor?

2 - Avengers: Infinity War

3 - Isle of Dogs

4 - First Reformed

5 - Incredibles 2

Loïc Valceschini:

1 - Hanagatami

2 - Luz

3 - The Guilty

4 - Climax

5 - Piercing

Ard Vijn (me):

1 - Annihilation

2 - The Guilty

3 - The Endless

4 - The Death of Stalin

5 - Salyut 7

Ben Umstead:

1 - Paddington 2

2 - Madeline’s Madeline

3 - Bisbee ‘17

4 - Ready Player One

5 - We the Animals

Ernesto Zelaya Miñano:

1 - The Shape of Water

2 - Good Time

3 - Annihilation

4 - Revenge

5 - Avengers: Infinity War