ScreenAnarchy's Top Movies Of The First Half Of 2018

Contributing Editor; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Time flies like a sonofabitch, and this year it seems to do so faster than usual. We are at 2018's mid-point already. Whoa!

That does beg the question though: what films have managed to impress and touch us most, so far this year? We put the question to the editorial staff, and 19 people replied with a top 5, from which we cobbled together a top 10, and a list of 5 runners-up.

Mind, not all titles travel fast, so some films may be from last year, or will be released later but have been screened at festivals already. All in all, every contributor had at least some films on his/her list which were exclusive to that person. In total, we have 67 titles, and I would lie if I said I've seen most of those. Therefore, a complete list of all the titles can be found at the end of our countdown.

And speaking of a countdown: here we go. And what were your favorite films these past six months? Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!


Jaime Grijalba Gomez, Shelagh Rowan-Legg, J Hurtado, Kurt Halfyard, Matt Brown, Jim Tudor, Dustin Chang, Loïc Valceschini, James Marsh, Peter Martin, Ernesto Zelaya Miñano, Stuart Muller, Christopher Bourne, Benjamin Umstead, Tom Kiesecoms, Hugo Ozman, Eric Ortiz Garcia, Michele "Izzy" Galgana and Tristan Zinampan contributed to this story.

Here are the numbers 11 to 15:

11: Upgrade (review here )
12: Avengers: Infinity War (review here)
13: The Endless (review here)
14: Revenge (review here)
15: First Reformed (IMDb)

And now, without further ado, on to the top 10...

More about Have Your Say

