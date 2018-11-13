Have Your Say: Let's Talk About Pop Music

For the past few weeks, two films about music artists have done tremendous business at the box office: Queen biopicand Bradley Cooper's newest adaptation ofWhile one is based on a true story and the other is not (though the 1937 original was supposedly loosely based on several celebrities of that time), both films concern themselves with the rise of eager new talents in music.Over the years, there have been a lot of these "rise-of-music-stars" movies, with or without a fall afterwards, and many of them have become classics.Which one is your favorite, and why?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!