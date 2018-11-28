Have Your Say: German Cinema

Yesterday saw the end of this year's Shivers Film Festival in the city of Konstanz, in South Germany, right on the border with Switzerland. A fine festival it was too; as always, their selection was small but pretty awesome, with titles ranging from Claire Denis'to India's horror sensation. I was at the festival as a jury member for the short film competition, and my visit to Shivers has undoubtedly been one of the highlights of this year.So, with Germany still very much on my mind, let's make German Cinema the topic of this week. What's your favorite German film? Or is there a German director you'd wish to mention? Are German classics your thing, or do you want to remark about modern cinema?Chime in, in the comments below, and HAVE YOUR SAY!!