THE MARTIAL ARTIST: Shaz Khan's Directorial Debut, a Dramatic Action Film From Pakistan, Arrives Next Month

When MMA rising star Ibby “The Prince” Bakran shines in a local fight, the world’s largest promotion company offers him a deal he can’t refuse. Now aligned with the sport’s top developing athletes, Ibby has a clear path to becoming great. Consumed with the limelight and all it has to offer, Ibby burns the candle at both ends and soon his fighting takes its own hit. As his star begins to fade, he points the finger at everyone but himself, becoming withdrawn and pulling away from his family who never wanted him to fight. Desperate to reconnect, his mother reveals the reason for her fear and the long-held truth about his father’s death. With nowhere else to turn, he travels to his homeland to find answers from his estranged grandfather. In the majestic mountains of Pakistan, Ibby works to find his what he’s lost; but first he must face his biggest opponent yet: himself.

Martial arts shows up in the coolest places sometimes. Case in point, Shaz Khan's labor of love, The Martial Artist, coming at us from Pakistan! The American Pakistani actor is carving his own path into the dramtatic action film realm, directing, writing, producing and starring in their feature film directorial debut.

Khan wrote the movie with Michael Ross Albert. They star alongside Sanam Saeed, Babar Peerzada, Thesa Loving, and Faran Tahir. They produced with Will Lurié, Shiraz Khan, Faran Tahir, and Faisal Rehman.

With their hands in all areas of production Khan's pretty much going to answer for everything. Everything such as the beautiful cinematography captured by his camera team. Other things like the screenplay, where there are a lot of familiar themes, and one that allows for a good dose of action and dramatic character growth. Thirdly, he's going to be responsible for the action, which, despite the edit in the trailer, looks rather decent.

The Martial Artist is coming to cinemas on January 31st, 2025.