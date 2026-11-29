Pretty Packaging: Hammer's DRACULA Limited Collector's Edition, Bloodier And Better Than Ever!
The newly revived Hammer Studios have been releasing some of their most famous films in absolutely gorgeous collector's editions. I mean hellooooo Quatermass....
But when they started doing that, there could only be one major title we were all waiting for. And it has arrived: Hammer's 1958 version of Dracula, with Peter Cushing as Doctor Van Helsing and Christopher Lee as the titular vampire. The film is absolutely legendary, and rightfully so. Censored and cut to the point where each country seemed to have its own version, bits and bobs kept popping up over the last seven decades. When a damaged Japanese print was found with the last few missing seconds, there was much rejoicing, and the BFI released a Blu-ray in 2013 which re-instated those bits (albeit of noticeable lesser quality). You can read our James Dennis' review of that disc and the film here, and how happy we all were.
That was THEN. This is NOW.
Because Hammer found the original footage of those scenes. And restored them in such a way that they are indistinguishable from the remainder of the film. Which now looks better than ever, whether you watch it on 4K-UHD or Blu-ray. So if you wanted to see Dracula clawing his own burning face off... now you can do so in high resolution. Rich reds, bright blues... and the first shot of angry Dracula is still startling to this day.
Look, I can wax lyrical for ages why we love this film but I will leave that to James Dennis. This article is about the box and what it looks like. Does this one film, not even one and a half hours long, really warrant a seven-disc release? Well, if you're a fan, it does! And like the other Hammer Collector's Editions, it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
But when they started doing that, there could only be one major title we were all waiting for. And it has arrived: Hammer's 1958 version of Dracula, with Peter Cushing as Doctor Van Helsing and Christopher Lee as the titular vampire. The film is absolutely legendary, and rightfully so. Censored and cut to the point where each country seemed to have its own version, bits and bobs kept popping up over the last seven decades. When a damaged Japanese print was found with the last few missing seconds, there was much rejoicing, and the BFI released a Blu-ray in 2013 which re-instated those bits (albeit of noticeable lesser quality). You can read our James Dennis' review of that disc and the film here, and how happy we all were.
That was THEN. This is NOW.
Because Hammer found the original footage of those scenes. And restored them in such a way that they are indistinguishable from the remainder of the film. Which now looks better than ever, whether you watch it on 4K-UHD or Blu-ray. So if you wanted to see Dracula clawing his own burning face off... now you can do so in high resolution. Rich reds, bright blues... and the first shot of angry Dracula is still startling to this day.
Look, I can wax lyrical for ages why we love this film but I will leave that to James Dennis. This article is about the box and what it looks like. Does this one film, not even one and a half hours long, really warrant a seven-disc release? Well, if you're a fan, it does! And like the other Hammer Collector's Editions, it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
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