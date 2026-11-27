Do you want to watch a sequel/not a sequel, only in IMAX?

Or, perhaps you wish to introduce your children to Disney's long tradition of witches?

Or, perhaps you yearn to surf alongside your beloved?

Or, perhaps you want to watch a sequel revolving around a family with very strange traditions?

In the U.S., many are rolling out of bed today, still stuffed with holiday food, and just looking for the comforts of a darkened movie theater. Here are four new releases, with links to our reviews of three of them.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

The film is now playing, only in IMAX movie theaters, via Netflix.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "In the end, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth isn't really a Tarantino movie or a Fincher one. In reality, it's a movie with two hours of very talkative foreplay, all leading up to three minutes of action."

Hexed

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Disney.

Our review by Josh Bate: "Perhaps most importantly, if Disney is looking to convince audiences that its animated magic hasn't worn off, Hexed makes a pretty compelling case. Hexed may not be the next Frozen or Zootopia, but it is a resounding reminder that Disney doesn't always need to reinvent its magic to deliver an entertaining animated film and that the studio has a handling of family animation like no other."

In Waves

The film is now playing, only in select movie theaters, via Netflix.

The voices of Will Sharpe, Stephanie Hsu, and Johnny Young lead the cast in the other Netflix theatrical release this week. It lands on Netflix December 11.

Official synopsis: "AJ (voiced by Will Sharpe), a reserved high school student in Los Angeles, spends his days drawing and skateboarding with his friends. Kristen (voiced by Stephanie Hsu), an energetic surfer, finds joy and freedom in the ocean. When they meet, curiosity evolves into deep love: Kristen teaches AJ to surf and shares its historical connection to Hawaiian culture. As their relationship grows closer, AJ is inspired to preserve their connection by drawing their story.

"An animated true story set against the sun-soaked surf culture of Southern California, In Waves explores the joy of finding your soulmate, the courage it takes to live life to the fullest, and the enduring power of love to shape who we become and what we leave behind."

Focker In-Law

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Universal Pictures in the U.S.

Our review by Simon Ramshaw: "While it's true that there's nothing fresh here in the slightest, there could be a more nightmarish family get-together this Thanksgiving that we're spared through the warm white glow of the Fockerology (again, not coined, but maybe could be?) and its unnecessary, harmless return. Sterile and infantile, but also meaningless in a non-committal, soft and inoffensive way, its echoes of a bygone era are banal enough to make its shortcomings feel very small."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

