THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BECKY: Third BECKY Action Comedy Announces Casting as it Heads Into Post

The third film in the Becky action comedy series has wrapped up production and is now headed into post. On the heels of that announcement also comes the main cast. Joining lead Lulu Wilson this time will be Neil Patrick Harris, Brandon Flynn, James Urbaniak and Kate Siegel.

Even bigger news, if you can imagine, is that Jenn Wexler (The Ranger and The Sacrifice Game) is the director of this third installment. The Anarchists have been big fans of Wexler since their debut and this news is a very welcome surprise for us. Woot!

Quiver Distribution and Post Film announced today that production has wrapped in Northern Ireland on The Last Temptation of Becky, the latest film in their successful Becky franchise following Becky (2020) and The Wrath of Becky (2023). Lulu Wilson returns to her titular role as Becky, and is joined this time by Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why), James Urbaniak (Oppenheimer), and Kate Siegel (The Fall of the House of Usher), whose role as Agent Kate Montana was teased in the previous film. Quiver will release the film in theaters in North America in summer 2026.

Now working as a field agent for the CIA, Becky (Lulu Wilson) is sent undercover to Poland to infiltrate a family of innkeepers who are running a tourist venture at The Wolf’s Lair, Hitler’s WWII bunker. After learning that the father, Wilhelm Reuss (Neil Patrick Harris), is on a mission to bring about the Fourth Reich, Becky takes matters into her own hands.

The film is directed by Jenn Wexler (The Sacrifice Game), with a screenplay by Matt Angel, from a story by Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote (The Wrath of Becky).

"After the incredible audience response to the first two Becky films, we are thrilled to have Lulu Wilson step back into this character that was made just for her” said Quiver Distribution Co-Presidents Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman. “Having Neil Patrick Harris facing off against Lulu Wilson will take this series to a whole new level, and we can’t wait for audiences to see what Becky has in store for anyone who dares get in her way.”

Director Jenn Wexler noted “As a huge fan of the first two films, I am so incredibly excited to be a part of the Becky universe and to help carry its legacy forward. Long live Becky!”

Producer Russ Posternak added, "With The Last Temptation of Becky, we're delivering the biggest, bloodiest and most unhinged installment of the franchise yet, taking everything Becky fans love and turning it up to eleven."

The film is a Post Film production in association with BoulderLight Pictures and produced by Russ Posternak and Chadd Harbold of Post Film, Larry Greenberg of Quiver Distribution and Paul Kennedy and Aideen Hand of Village Films. Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman are also producers.

Quiver Distribution’s Berry Meyerowitz and Jeff Sackman are executive producers, along with Lulu Wilson, Neil Patrick Harris, Louis Winters Nick Morris, Joe and Mike Huguenot, Kevin and Brian Debold, Nicholas Emanuel, Aaron Dalla Villa and Carl Moellenberg. Production financing was provided by Creativity Capital, Media Finance Capital and Northern Ireland Screen.

Wilson is repped by UTA, and Authentic Talent and Literary Management; Neil Patrick Harris is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment; Brandon Flynn is repped by Paradigm and Untitled Entertainment; James Urbaniak is repped by Buchwald and Endorse Management Group; and Kate Siegel is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Stride Management.