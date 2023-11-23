Shudder in December: IT'S A WONDERFUL KNIFE And THE SACRIFICE GAME Cap Off 2023

Earlier this week Shudder sent out word in regards to their programming during the month of December. Yep, the final month of the year is descending upon us faster than Santa's sleigh racing against the rising Sun on Christmas Day.

Two feature films are helping cap off 2023 and both are holiday themed affairs. Tyler MacIntyre's It's A Wonderful Knife kicks off the month and Jenn Wexler's The Sacrifice Game rolls in one week later. Find links to our reviews down below.

And be sure to check out all the rep programming the rest of the month has to offer. It will make up for all the holiday cheer you will have to endure in the coming weeks.

It’s A Wonderful Knife

Directed by Tyler MacIntyre

Streaming on Shudder December 1

(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)

Synopsis

A spin on the Christmas classic, the horror film centers on Winnie Carruther (Jane Widdop, Yellowjackets), who saves her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve. A year later, her life is less than wonderful — but when she wishes she’d never been born, she finds herself in a nightmare parallel universe and discovers that without her, things could be much, much worse. Now, the killer is back, and she must team up with the town misfit to identify the killer and get back to her own reality. Also starring Joel McHale (Community) and Justin Long (Barbarian).

The Sacrifice Game

Directed by Jennifer Wexler

Streaming on Shudder December 8

(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)

Synopsis

It’s bad enough that boarding school students Samantha and Clara can’t go home for the holidays, but things take a deadly turn when a gang of cult killers arrives on their doorstep – just in time for Christmas. Starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Olivia Scott Welch (Lucky Hank, The Fear Street Trilogy), Gus Kenworthy (American Horror Story) and Chloë Levine (The Ranger).

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Shudder Original Series

New Episodes Every Tuesday

*Note: Episodes will be on hiatus December 26 and January 2, returning January 9

(Available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ)

Synopsis

Horror’s new icons The Boulet Brothers are on the hunt to find the world’s next drag monster superstar in this brand new, star-studded fifth season of their hit reality competition show. With new competitors, their challenges, special effects makeup, costumes, and performances, it promises to be truly terrifying and out-of-this-world.

December 1

The Children

A relaxing Christmas vacation turns into a terrifying fight for survival as the children begin to turn on their parents.

Black Christmas (2006)

On Christmas Eve, an escaped maniac returns to his childhood home, which is now a sorority house, and begins to murder sorority sisters one by one.

P2

A businesswoman is pursued by a psychopath after being locked in a parking garage on Christmas Eve.

Night of the Comet

A comet wipes out most of life on Earth, leaving two Valley Girls fighting against cannibal zombies and a sinister group of scientists.

To All A Good Night

A group of teenagers at a party find themselves being stalked by a maniacal killer in a Santa Claus costume.

December 11

Wendigo

When George and Kim arrive at their cabin, they soon find that a dark and intimidating presence seems to have taken over the cottage. After a shopkeeper tells Miles about the legend of Wendigo, a beast who is half-man, half-deer, and can change itself at will, the child begins to wonder if the creature might have something to do with his family’s sudden misfortune.

Devil’s Pass

A group of students go to the location of the infamous Dyatlov pass incident to make a documentary, but things take a turn for the worse as the secret of happened there is revealed.

I Trapped the Devil

A man descends into paranoia after trapping what he believes to be the devil in his basement, but things take a dark turn when his family unexpectedly arrive for Christmas.

December 15

Bay of Blood

The murder of a wealthy countess triggers a chain reaction of brutal killings in the surrounding bay area, as several unscrupulous characters try to seize her large estate.

Baron Blood

A young man, visiting the castle of a murderous ancestor in Austria, accidentally brings his dead relative back to life – searching for new victims.

Black Sunday

A vengeful witch and her fiendish servant return from the grave and begin a bloody campaign to possess the body of the witch’s beautiful look-alike descendant.

Kill, Baby… Kill!

A Carpathian village is haunted by the ghost of a murderous little girl, prompting a coroner and medical student to uncover her secrets while a witch attempts to protect the villagers.

Lisa and The Devil

A tourist spends the night in a derelict Spanish villa seemingly held in the supernatural grip of an eccentric butler, who resembles a depiction of the Devil she had seen on an old fresco.

The Evil Eye (1963)

A mystery novel-loving American tourist witnesses a murder in Rome and soon finds herself and her suitor caught up in a series of killings.

December 18

The Gingerdead Man

An evil yet adorable Gingerbread man comes to life with the soul of a convicted killer – this real-life cookie monster wreaks havoc on the girl who sent the killer to the electric chair.

December 25

Barbarians

A dinner party in a country house that sees four friends come together for a birthday celebration, ut as the night progresses secrets emerge and unsettling events begin to unfold around them.