SACCHARINE: Trailer & Poster Premiere For Natalie Erika James' Body-Image Horror

The official trailer and poster for Natalie Erika James' body-image horror, Saccharine, arrived today. Independent Film Company is putting the flick into cinemas on May 22nd and Shudder will stream it later in July.

You will find both the trailer and the poster below the announcement.

Independent Film Company and SHUDDER are proud to share the official trailer & poster for SACCHARINE, the sapphic, body-image horror by director Natalie Erika James. SACCHARINE opens in select theaters across the U.S. on May 22nd! FROM VISIONARY DIRECTOR NATALIE ERIKA JAMES RELIC, APARTMENT 7A STARRING MIDORI FRANCIS DANIELLE MACDONALD MADELEINE MADDEN Hana (Midori Francis), a lovelorn medical student, becomes terrorized by a sinister force after taking part in an obscure weight loss craze: eating human ashes. Filmmaker Natalie Erika James' (RELIC) third feature offers a modern and timely take on toxic messaging around weight and appearance that permeates every corner of our culture. With her latest film SACCHARINE, James takes an intimate look into one woman’s struggle with body image, self-worth, and shame-driven compulsion, told through a supernatural body-horror with a queer lens. Independent Film Company will open SACCHARINE in theaters across the U.S. on Friday, May 22nd followed by a Shudder streaming release in July.

Our own Martin Tsai caught Saccharine when it premiered at Sundance. Here are his closing remarks,