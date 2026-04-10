Now Playing: FACES OF DEATH, EXIT 8, CHAO, and More

This week's review calendar was filled by a modern version of a notorious horror picture, a mind-bending horror thriller, and two very different films about mermaids.

Here is our guide to the wild, wonderful world of genre fare that is now playing in movie theater, plus a couple noteworthy features available on Video On Demand platforms.

Faces of Death

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company and Shudder. Visit the official site for more information.

Our interview with filmmakers Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, conducted by Kyle Logan: "I think that it was fun to create a movie in which, even when we are homaging or nodding to other horror films: One, I think it's fairly subtle. And two, it stems from a character who's kind of being thoughtful about all these things."

Official synopsis: "In Faces of Death, the exploration of the original film's infamous "is it real or not?" conceit continues as a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time."

Exit 8

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Neon Releasing.

Our review by Martin Tsai: "Possibly the most faithful film adaptation of a videogame ever. ... An effective horror-thriller. Though it's purposely repetitive, there's nary a dull moment. Is the original videogame this much fun?"

ChaO

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Andrew Mack: "A joyous story of love, loss and comedic adventure, ChaO explodes on the screen with controlled chaos. It is a stellar debut from Yasuhiro Aoki, who must have been aching for the world to know this story, watching it come together over the course of seven years. We do not want to wait another seven for their next feature film."

Official synopsis: "In a fantastical future, humans and mermaids share a troubled coexistence. Stephan, an anxious employee at a shipbuilding company, has big ideas to save the sea. But his life explodes into ecstatic chaos when bubbly mermaid princess Chao proposes marriage out of the blue. Between shopping sprees, giant robots, and actual fireworks, the unlikely pair flounder through their new romance and unlock their true feelings.

"Crafted over 7 years by the acclaimed STUDIO4°C and veteran animator Yasuhiro Aoki, ChaO is an inventive and genre-defying delight bursting with color and character. Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, ChaO's singular narrative is an ode to boundless love."

The Christophers

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Neon Releasing.

Our Director in Focus feature on Soderbergh, by yours truly: "Soderbergh has maintained a smooth, flowing style that makes his work feel personal and marks his work as distinctive, even as he flows over a welcome, sometimes bewildering variety of genres." NOTE: this was written before Soderbergh disclosed he is incorporating A.I. elements into his next two films. Grrr!

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Turns into a touching exploration of age, regret, and the possibility of reconciliation, if not with family, friends, or ex-lovers, then with yourself, your flaws, your mistakes, and the unfinished work left behind for others."

Official synopsis: "Julian Sklar (Ian McKellen) was once a star of London's 1960's and 70's pop art explosion, but he hasn't painted in decades and has been broke for years. His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning), desperate for an inheritance, hire Lori, an art restorer and former forger (Michaela Coel), to pose as a prospective assistant in order to access 8 unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in storage. Her plan is to complete them, then return them to storage, where they are to be 'discovered' upon Julian's death."

The Travel Companion

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Oscilloscope. Visit their official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "The idea that artistic breakthroughs can and tend to happen through not only traumatic experiences, but also through acknowledging oneself being an utter asshole, might not be the most optimistic message. That doesn't make it any less true."

Bunnylovr

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Utopia Distribution.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Zhu shows incredible promise as a visual storyteller and a performer capable of great subtlety and nuance."

Mermaid

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Utopia Distribution.

Our review by J Hurtado: "A curious mix of crime thriller and theatre of the absurd, Mermaid is sure to confound audiences in much the same way that Butt Boy did a few years ago. Played almost entirely straight, no matter how insane the characters become, it's a conundrum that is sure to alienate a lot of viewers, but those who get it will find a lot to love."

Official synopsis: "Doug is an awkward Florida drug addict. Divorced and alone, he shares custody of his young daughter with his ex. Doug's reeling from losing his job at a local strip club, where he takes care of the fish in the aquarium. Things are beyond bleak -- so Doug zips his boat out into the Gulf to end the pain of his reality. But at his lowest point, he discovers an injured Mermaid creature clinging to life. For Doug, it's a sign from the Universe - so he brings her home, gives her shelter in his tub and begins to nurse her back to health. He even names her Destiny. As their rapport blossoms, word of his secret gets out and he is forced to protect his new friend by any means necessary."

Hamlet

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Vertical Entertainment.

Our review by Barbara Goslawski: "Together, Karia and Ahmed have created an audaciously cinematic adaptation of one of Shakespeare's greatest tragedies - if you're going to translate this play to the screen, this is certainly a fantastic way to do it."

Official synopsis: "Shakespeare's most enduring tragedy is reimagined in a bold, modern adaptation set within London's elite South Asian community, starring Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed as Hamlet."

Here are two more genre films, now available to rent or buy on various Video On Demand platforms.

The Yeti

The film is now available on digital platforms, via Well Go USA.

Our review by George and Josh Bate: "At a minimum, a movie should be able to pull you out of your current reality and immerse you, to some degree, in the narrative unfolding on-screen. The Yeti struggles to meet this threshold as it constantly finds ways to remind its audience that they are indeed watching a movie."

Official synopsis: "When an oil tycoon and a famous adventurer vanish into the harsh winter of remote northern Alaska, a hand-picked rescue team endeavors to bring them home. What they don't know is that they are trespassing on The Yeti's territory, and the elements are the least of their worries. A blood-spattered survival horror featuring a towering beast and gruesome practical effects, The Yeti hearkens back to a time when monster movies were king."

Infiltrate

The film is now available, on Digital and On Demand, via Quiver Distribution.

Official synopsis: "In a city overrun by crime, Agent Chen is forced to choose between duty and family when her husband is kidnapped. She's blackmailed into assassinating high-level criminals to save him. As she delves deeper into the criminal underworld, her relentless pursuit of justice unravels a web of corruption."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

