CARRY THE DARKNESS: Satanic Panic Themed Horror Coming to Bloodstream on August 14th

A troubled metalhead teen is blamed for the atrocities of a malevolent entity as the ‘Satanic Panic’ sweeps through small-town America in the early 90s.

Satanic Panic horror films are always interesting to Gen X'ers because we lived through it - in the 80s. Putting this story into the 90s when 'wierd' was making a comeback after the previous decade, in small town wherever, does make us curious to check it out.

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THE HORROR COLLECTIVE AND BLOODSTREAM CAUSE SATANIC PANIC ON AUGUST 14 WITH CARRY THE DARKNESS

Carry the Darkness to horror fans this summer, with an exclusive streaming premiere on The Horror Collective and BloodStream are bringing Douglas Forrester's acclaimed supernatural thrillerto horror fans this summer, with an exclusive streaming premiere on BloodStream beginning Friday, August 14, followed by a multi-platform rollout from The Horror Collective.

A troubled metalhead teen is blamed for the atrocities of a malevolent entity as the ‘Satanic Panic’ sweeps through small-town America in the early 90s.

Set in 1993, Carry the Darkness follows Travis Baldwin, a misunderstood teenage metalhead living in the shadow of the Satanic Panic. When a mysterious entity begins wreaking havoc in his small town, Travis becomes the prime suspect. Hunted by suspicion while the true evil remains hidden, he must protect himself and his friends before paranoia and darkness consume them all.

Blending supernatural horror, coming-of-age drama, and small-town mystery, Carry the Darkness captures the paranoia of the Satanic Panic through the lens of a generation raised on heavy metal, The X-Files, and Twin Peaks. Atmospheric, emotionally resonant, and steeped in '90s nostalgia, the film explores the high cost of moral panic—and the monsters it creates.

The film features a breakout lead performance from Joel Meyers and co-stars Jaden Gant, Helen Laser, Hollis Fox, Autumn Breaud, and David Boldt, with a score composed by Travis Bacon.

Critics praised the feature as “effectively spooky and a pointed examination of what it’s like to be an adolescent outsider in a time of societal turmoil” (Daily Grindhouse), while Horror Movies Uncut hailed it for “its refusal to sensationalize. [...] It’s more interested in what’s beneath the panic than in the theatrics of the panic itself."

“Through its haunting visuals and acid-tongued nostalgia, Carry the Darkness reinvents the small-town horror genre—giving voice to the alienated while delivering pulse-pounding dread,” said Shaked Berenson of The Horror Collective.

"The film draws as much from the defining film and television of the early 1990s as it does from the era’s unsettling non-fiction,” said Forrester. "At its core, Carry the Darkness explores the terrifying yet familiar collision of teenage isolation and societal panic. My goal was to create an ominous thriller with a big beating heart at its core."

The Horror Collective on home video, on-demand and digital platform everywhere including Tubi and Xumo.

Release Schedule

BloodStream Exclusive Streaming: Friday, August 14, 2026

Rent/Purchase on Digital via Amazon, Apple TV, Direct TV, Google Play, Vimeo: Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Blu-ray (with audio commentary and deleted scenes): Tuesday, September 8, 2026

Streamable everywhere on: Tuesday, December 1, 2026