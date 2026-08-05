STAR WARS: VISIONS PRESENTS - THE NINTH JEDI Review: Back to its Samurai Roots, Shaking up The Lore, For The Better

Lah Kara, the daughter of lightsaber-smith Lah Zhima, is pursued by dark forces while on a dangerous mission to deliver his newly crafted lightsabers to those she deems worthy to have one - masterless, wandering Force-sensitives. When we first meet her she is on a ship with fellow Force-sensitives Homan, Juro and the android, Gramps.

The Ninth Jedi takes place way out in the future of the Star Wars timeline—long after the fall of the First Order and the Skywalker saga. The Jedi and Sith have faded into distant history, and the art of forging a lightsaber is completely lost to the galaxy.

Because of that, these newly forged lightsabers don't work like the traditional Star Wars weapons. Instead of having locked-in colors, they rely entirely on a direct spiritual connection to whoever is holding them. The custom kyber crystals react instantly to the wielder's current Force alignment and emotions, changing color, length, and power in real time. It is a bit like watching the Dark Side bleed into a crystal like we saw in The Acolyte, though it happens way faster here and without needing all that anger.

Pure-hearted wielders and idealistic initiates ignite vibrant colors like green, blue, or violet. The moment a wielder is corrupted, the blade instantly bleeds into a deep crimson red. Then there is the "Blank State." If someone has no Force sensitivity or a completely unawakened spirit, the weapon produces a clear, transparent blade—referred to in the show as silver.

In true Star Wars fashion, Kara and her crew are being pursued by a large ship commandeered by Gennoh, a powerful and possibly the last Sith. Gennoh is an ally of General Nawaam, who hunts down Force-sensitives and has been amassing a large empire by force. He is holding Kara’s father captive and is also on the hunt for kyber crystals to build, you guessed it, a massive laser weapon. Since Zhima has mastered the use of kyber crystals, Nawaam is forcing him to help develop it.

Some things just don’t go out of style, no matter how far removed you are from the past, or if it is a totally different timeline altogether.

As Kara searches for her father, she finds more allies to join the cause and rise up against the tyranny of General Nawaam before he completes his superweapon and destroys the universe as they know it.

One of the earliest reasons to get excited about the Star Wars: Visions anthologies and this follow-up series was that they brought Star Wars back to its samurai and anime roots. Produced by Production I.G, The Ninth Jedi feels like classic Jidaigeki cinema, swapping traditional Jedi lore for a sacred swordsmith trade where lightsabers change color based on the wielder's soul. By filling a masterless galaxy with wandering Ronin and focusing on internal balance rather than rigid Western morality, the project roots its sci-fi action in authentic Japanese cinema styles.

Having Tetsuya Nishio handle character designs was a huge win. Famous for Naruto and Naruto: Shippuden, Nishio served as the lead designer for both the original Star Wars: Visions shorts and this expanded standalone series. If you are a fan of the Naruto-verse - and why wouldn’t you be? - you will definitely see the similarities.

A great reason to tune into The Ninth Jedi is the action, especially the ship-on-ship sequences. From intense spaceship chases to epic fleet battles, the aerial and space combat is on par with the best work anime studios have delivered over the years.

The lightsaber fights are where things get really good. Each character has a distinct fighting style, which is especially evident when Lah Zhima shifts from a loose, drunken master approach to going all Zatoichi on his opponents—feigning sloppiness before moving fluidly around them with lightning speed. The choreography also shows a clear appreciation for the traditional fencing roots that Bob Anderson originally brought to the original trilogy, particularly when characters are parrying laser fire.

At the end of the day, if you want a Star Wars story that feels fresh but respects the history, The Ninth Jedi is a must-watch. It strips away the baggage of the main saga and goes right back to the samurai roots that started it all. It is different, it is stylish, and it proves there are still great stories left to tell in this universe.