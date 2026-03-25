FACES OF DEATH Red Band Trailer: Plus The Theatrical And Character Posters

We are coming down the home stretch before Daniel Goldhaber's Faces of Death arrives in cinemas on April 10th. With its impending arrival a red band trailer has been released. And for the first time we get a sense of how Goldhaber and their co-writer, Isa Mazzei, mixed the mondo horror of the original flick into a narrative structure.

In Faces of Death, the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.

Faces of Death will have its world premiere on the closing night of Beyond Fest Chicago. The movie stars Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Aaron Holliday, with Jermaine Fowler, and Charli XCX﻿.

Follow the link to YouTube to watch the red band trailer. The new theatrical poster is to the left and a batch of character posters are below in the gallery.