FACES OF DEATH: New Key Set Available

At this point we are fully committed to seeing this promotion blitz for Faces of Death through to the end. We are not in it to win it, but, if we do not see this all the way through we do not know what would happen to us.

Accidents do "happen".

In Faces of Death, the exploration of the original film’s infamous “is it real or not?” conceit continues as a woman (Ferreira) working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time.

With just over a week to go untl the movie's theatrical release a new key set arrived. We have arranged them in the gallery below. Check them out.