Opening This Week: FACES OF DEATH Goes Digital, THE CHRISTOPHERS Confronts Art, CHAO Gets Romantic

Release schedules have returned to normal this week.

Seven genre movies are on our review calendar this week, highlighted by a modern version of a notorious horror picture, an art-minded film from a notable auteur, and not one, but two movies about mermaids.

Here is our guide to the wild, wonderful world of genre fare opening this week, only in movie theaters, plus one or two that are heading for digital release.

Faces of Death

The film opens Friday, April 10, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company and Shudder. Visit the official site for more information.

Look for our review later this week. For now, please read our interview with filmmakers Daniel Goldhaber and Isa Mazzei, conducted by Kyle Logan: "I think that it was fun to create a movie in which, even when we are homaging or nodding to other horror films: One, I think it's fairly subtle. And two, it stems from a character who's kind of being thoughtful about all these things."

Official synopsis: "In Faces of Death, the exploration of the original film's infamous "is it real or not?" conceit continues as a woman working as a content moderator for a major video platform discovers what appears to be re-enactments of murders from the original film. In an online world where nothing can be trusted, she must determine whether the violence is fiction, or unfolding in real time."

The Christophers

The film opens Friday, April 10, only in movie theaters, via Neon Releasing.

We've been following Steven Soderbergh's career ever since our site was founded. Soderbergh's latest film debuted last Fall at the Toronto International Film Festival; look for our 'Director in Focus' feature, as well as our review, later this week.

Official synopsis: "Julian Sklar (Ian McKellen) was once a star of London's 1960's and 70's pop art explosion, but he hasn't painted in decades and has been broke for years. His two estranged children (James Corden, Jessica Gunning), desperate for an inheritance, hire Lori, an art restorer and former forger (Michaela Coel), to pose as a prospective assistant in order to access 8 unfinished canvases Julian has buried deep in storage. Her plan is to complete them, then return them to storage, where they are to be 'discovered' upon Julian's death."

ChaO

The film opens Friday, April 10, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

In English, "springtime" is defined by one dictionary as "anime." So, look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "In a fantastical future, humans and mermaids share a troubled coexistence. Stephan, an anxious employee at a shipbuilding company, has big ideas to save the sea. But his life explodes into ecstatic chaos when bubbly mermaid princess Chao proposes marriage out of the blue. Between shopping sprees, giant robots, and actual fireworks, the unlikely pair flounder through their new romance and unlock their true feelings.

"Crafted over 7 years by the acclaimed STUDIO4°C and veteran animator Yasuhiro Aoki, ChaO is an inventive and genre-defying delight bursting with color and character. Equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking, ChaO's singular narrative is an ode to boundless love."

Mermaid

The film opens Friday, April 10, only in movie theaters, via Utopia Distribution.

Our review by J Hurtado from SXSW last year: "A curious mix of crime thriller and theatre of the absurd, Mermaid is sure to confound audiences in much the same way that Butt Boy did a few years ago. Played almost entirely straight, no matter how insane the characters become, it's a conundrum that is sure to alienate a lot of viewers, but those who get it will find a lot to love."

Official synopsis: "Doug is an awkward Florida drug addict. Divorced and alone, he shares custody of his young daughter with his ex. Doug's reeling from losing his job at a local strip club, where he takes care of the fish in the aquarium. Things are beyond bleak -- so Doug zips his boat out into the Gulf to end the pain of his reality. But at his lowest point, he discovers an injured Mermaid creature clinging to life. For Doug, it's a sign from the Universe - so he brings her home, gives her shelter in his tub and begins to nurse her back to health. He even names her Destiny. As their rapport blossoms, word of his secret gets out and he is forced to protect his new friend by any means necessary."

Hamlet

The film opens Friday, April 10, only in movie theaters, Vertical Entertainment.

Nothing like moving the location of a classic story to make it relevant for our modern age. (Maybe. We hope.) Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Shakespeare's most enduring tragedy is reimagined in a bold, modern adaptation set within London's elite South Asian community, starring Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed as Hamlet."

The Yeti

The film screens Wednesday, April 8, only in AMC movie theaters, before releasing on digital platforms April 10, all via Well Go USA. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

We're all about creature features, especially the less-publicized giant beasts. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "When an oil tycoon and a famous adventurer vanish into the harsh winter of remote northern Alaska, a hand-picked rescue team endeavors to bring them home. What they don't know is that they are trespassing on The Yeti's territory, and the elements are the least of their worries. A blood-spattered survival horror featuring a towering beast and gruesome practical effects, The Yeti hearkens back to a time when monster movies were king."

Infiltrate

The film releases Friday, April 10, on Digital and On Demand, Quiver Distribution.

The trailer looks very promising. Orphée Ladouceur-Nguyen, Tim Rozon, Mitra Suri, Alain Moussi, and Lisa Berry star. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "In a city overrun by crime, Agent Chen is forced to choose between duty and family when her husband is kidnapped. She's blackmailed into assassinating high-level criminals to save him. As she delves deeper into the criminal underworld, her relentless pursuit of justice unravels a web of corruption."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

