Echoes: Empty Malls, Endless Hallways -- The New Face of Horror for Gen Z

Though we are well beyond the recent pandemic, Gen Z still feels the suffocation of those lockdown days, which makes it understandable why they remain fascinated by liminal spaces. Empty or transitional halls, abandoned malls, and lone-standing parking garages all insinuate their very dreaded pandemic-era isolation and the urge to engage with real people once again.

Hence, it is no wonder that these "in-between" places reflect a comfortable familiarity with digital existence, turning unsettling atmospheres into a popular aesthetic known as "liminal horror." The sudden emptying of public spaces created their shared living experience in a "liminal" state. These liminal spaces instantly catch their attention wherever they appear, just as in Kane Parsons' viral Backrooms YouTube series, which began on January 7, 2022.

It was a fitting moment -- lockdowns had just ended, and people were still readjusting to the rhythms of everyday life. At the age of 16, Parsons was able to create those eerie liminal spaces, which Gen Z instantly fell in love with. The story centers around the yellow-carpeted dimension that has hostile creatures. The found-footage narrative allows the viewers to dig deeper into the Async Foundation accidentally opening a portal during their 1990s research that leads to an infinite maze-like dimension.

Once coming into contact with the hostile environment, the psychological horror of being lost is instantly triggered. Its high-quality 3D animation with a compelling and tangible story gained enough fame to be greenlit as a feature film by A24 and is now set to open in movie theaters on May 29, 2026.

No Film Schooldefines liminal spaces as the unsettling "between" spaces that give a sense of unease by simply transitioning through them. They are abandoned places, and trigger nostalgic anxiety related to Covid-19. It would not be wrong to say that the disorientation associated with these liminal spaces is real.

The idea of liminal spaces can be traced back to the 1980s, when The Shining showed long, empty hallways and deserted spaces. Donnie Darko (2001) became popular for depicting the same unnerving spaces between life and death that induced madness. Stranger Things (2016-2025) is the perfect example, with the Upside Down as the literal liminal space with a dark, distorted version of the real world.

According to The Guardian, Gen Z is the most frequent cinemagoing population as compared to Millennials, with the latter being close behind at 82% as compared to Gen Z's 87%. They are ditching the algorithm-driven spaces and want experiences beyond the screens, which is now translated to 'bigger' screens.

Gen Zs find theaters a way to connect with friends -- the real ones -- and turn their phone off for some time, enjoying the disconnection from the world. Moviegoing is a new event for them, where mingling is much more affordable than visiting clubs and having drinks, since cinemas offer student discounts as well.

So, what happened to the generation that loves doom scrolling and has a short attention span due to short-form content like shorts and reels? Every time they scroll, it's another trailer drop or critics hyping some film as "the best movie ever." Meanwhile, people in their circle are already on the first day, first show for their favorite star or genre. Results? Instant FOMO kicks in, and it's straight to the cinema like it's now-or-never, no waiting for streaming.

Despite being prevalent for quite a long time now, why are liminal space horror films infiltrating Gen Z faster than ever? Liminal horror talks directly to this generation's deeper feelings of lost hope. Exit 8 stands as a clearly successful example of how this internet-born subgenre has firmly established itself, burgeoning the style-forward trends that now feel both purposeful and meaningful.

These empty spaces tell the story of a lack of human presence, touching upon the most common childhood fear, for instance, a monster around the corner or an impending doom; the uncanniness attached to a certain abandoned place is unmistakable. Thus, this creepy emptiness has become more of an aesthetic, and young people's fascination with liminality is catalyzing the popularity of liminal horror.

We can expect to see more films that harness liminal horror and evolve it into a fully immersive experience for mainstream audiences, appealing to both Millennials and Gen Z. With these two major moviegoing generations shaped so deeply by the engulfing internet, liminal horror stories offer a powerful way to revisit the long-buried, once-stagnant memories bathed in quiet unease and emotional dislocation.

Echoes is an opinion column on film and television from the perspective of a writer based in Pakistan.

