Now Streaming: GOLDEN KAMUY 3: THE ABARISHI PRISON RAID Action, EXIT 8 Mystery

We have a solid range of newly-streaming entertainment for your viewing pleasure this weekend.

We start with two adaptations of very different source material (a manga series and a videogame, respectively), as well as a fashion documentary by a stylish director, and an animated adventure aimed at children that adults may also enjoy.

Switching to narrative series, we've picked out four genre shows that offer different approaches to their material, from a pulse-pounding action thriller -- my pick of the week -- an agreeable buddy action comedy, an Australian crime show, and a historical Finnish thriller.

Go forth and stream!

Golden Kamuy 3: The Abarishi Prison Raid

The film is now streaming on Netflix.

Official synopsis: "An ironclad fortress. Armed guards. 700 vicious criminals. Can Sugimoto and Asirpa break into Japan's most escape-proof prison -- and get out alive? Find out in this action-packed film, and third-part of the live action Golden Kamuy series."







Exit 8

The film is now streaming on Shudder.

Our review by Martin Tsai: "Possibly the most faithful film adaptation of a videogame ever. I went into the screening cold and nevertheless had 'videogame' in my notes. But instead of reminding you of its origins, the film readily invites comparisons with cult classics like Cube and Run Lola Run. ...

"Editor Sakura Seya pieces everything together to fashion an effective horror-thriller. Though it's purposely repetitive, there's nary a dull moment. Is the original videogame this much fun?"

Marc by Sophia

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

Anyone who has seen me in person will immediately sense that fashion is not my thing at all, yet I respect the filmmakers who remain innately fascinated by the highly creative people who populate the industry. That includes Sofia Coppola, who made this documentary about Marc Jacobs.

Your mileage may vary.

The Land of Sometimes

The film is now streaming on HBO Max.

Our review by yours truly: "Wishing for adventure brings Ewan McGregor to their door. If only it were that easy.

"Alisha Weir, who played the titular Abigail in 2024's vampire horror comedy, and Andrei Shen, who appeared in 2022's Matilda: The Musical as a supporting player to Alisha Weir's starring role as the titular character, here play twin siblings, Elsie and Alfie -- she's three minutes older -- who feel abandoned when their sea-faring father goes missing in action.

"The film is targeted at children, obviously, what with children in the lead roles and the large number of 'teachable scenarios' packed tightly into the narrative. Yet it never delivers the expected morals with a heavy hand; rather, the 'life lessons' are scattered lightly. Adults can enjoy the voice talents of the scampering Lad With the Flying Feet (Asa Butterfield) and the glowering Mediocris (Helena Bonham Carter), as well as the songs that pop up frequently, some featuring lyrics by Sir Tim Rice.

"Although it's not likely to knock out unsuspecting adults, The Land of Sometimes is sure to please younger audiences. And it's heartening to see a distinctively British film that appeals to the whole family gain wider distribution."

Switching from new movies to new series, we've picked our four new narrative shows, leading with our pick of the week.

Lucky

The first two episodes are now streaming on Apple TV. Subsequent episodes in the 7-episode limited series will debut every Wednesday.

Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the daughter of convicted con man Timothy Olyphant who gets mixed up with crime boss Annette Bening while on the run from the FBI, in the person of Aunjue Ellis-Taylor. The first two episodes swiftly engaged me, as I noted in my review, which is quite positive. Check it out.

Ride or Die

All eight episodes are now streaming on Prime Video. I've only sampled the good-natured first episode.

If you're in a binging mood and want something light-hearted yet kinda deadly, this action-comedy series may fit your mood. Judith (Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso) turns 50, which should be reason to celebrate, except that she is a longtime assassin and her agency wants her to retire because she is exhibiting signs of discontent. She refuses and instead accepts an assignment to kill somebody (Ed Skrein) for ... reasons.

That night, she crosses paths with her best friend Debbie (Olivia Spencer), the American wife of a British politician who picks this night to tell her that he wants a divorce after more than 20 years of marriage. Uh oh, talk about embarrassing ...

Created by actress Tessa Coates, the first episode is also Coates' first as writer and producer. Directed by Peyton Reed, it's a friendly experience, with likable leads and a fair number of disposable action sequences, though the first dangling narrative thread appears quite slender to hang eight hour-length episodes upon. But perhaps the two leads, plus Ed Skrein, will be sufficient.

Return to Paradise S2

The first episode of Season 2 is Now streaming on BritBox. Subsequent episodes of the 6-episode season will debut every Thursday.

Spun off from Brit crime show Death in Paradise, the show follows a London detective (Anna Samson) who heads home to Australia to help her mother with home repairs, only to become involved when the local police need a hand too.

In Season 2, uncertainties in her romantic relationship prompt her to return to Australia again, so naturally she rejoins the local police, as one does. The show looks to be quite inviting, though I haven't been able to see any of the episodes yet.

The Activists

All three episodes are now streaming on Viaplay.

I'll just borrow the official synopsis to describe the show, which holds much promise: "A gripping Finnish political period thriller that dramatizes the events leading up to the assassination of their Russian ruler in 1904. With a modern, fast-paced narrative style, it explores the emotional and psychological toll of activism, the complexities of resistance and the human cost of fighting for freedom."

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

