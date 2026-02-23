TOUCH ME: Official Trailer And Poster Arrive For Erotic Horror Comedy

The official trailer and poster have arrived for Addison Heimann's erotic horror comedy, Touch Me. The flick opens exclusively in New York on March 20th, then opens to limited theaters on March 27th, 2026. If you cannot make it to the cinemas, don't worry, as it will quickly follow On Demand and Digital on April 2nd.

A wacky, wild, sensual homage to Japanese exploitation films, Touch Me tells the story of two cringe millennials, Joey and Craig, who do everything in their power to do absolutely nothing. Of course they have capital T childhood trauma, but so does everyone, so like, judge them however you like. Seriously, JUDGE THEM. One regular day, Joey’s super hot alien ex, Brian, comes back into town begging for her to forgive him and come back to his desert mansion for the weekend. With nothing better to do (and also a pretty unfortunate sewer explosion in Craig’s house), the two trepidatiously accept. Also the fact that Brian’s slimy sexual tentacle appendage removes anxiety and depression maybe helps solidify their decision. But at the house, under Brian’s veneer of healing is a sinister plot filled with murder, mayhem, and blood. Then again, maybe they can all get along in the most glorious throuple you’ve ever seen. Touch Me, is a psychosexual horror-comedy with 100% old-school practical effects, about the nature of co-dependent friendships and how far we are willing to go for a slice of happiness.