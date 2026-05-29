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Friday One Sheet: THE FURIOUS

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: THE FURIOUS

Today we have a rather abstract poster from Vietnam-based visual artist Khang Giate for the forthcoming mega-action picture The Furious. Given the 'dog-pile' martial arts style practically pioneered by this film (it is indeed something to behold) this poster does a bang-up job of offering a taste, here hand-drawn and garnished with plenty of the red stuff.  

The title is oozing it. Props for the "the" tucked in the space of the R in the title card here, to keep it visually to a single word. The background is unusually geometric, like impact-cracked pains of panes of glass. Foregrounded is a very angry fellow, wielding a hammer with intent. The knives and limbs and faces below mean business as well.  

The Furious is a no-nonsense kind of action picture, and this design is very worthy of what the film set out to accomplish. The poster completely bucks any kind of trends or tropes used to market this kind of movie.

FridayOneSheet-THEFURIOUS.jpg

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AbstractActionFriday One SheetHuo zhe yanJeeJa YaninJoe TaslimKenji TanigakiKey ArtKhang GiateLionsgateMiao XiePile OnPosterSahajak BoonthanakitThe FuriousTIFFXYZFrank HuiZhilong LeiTin Shu MakCrimeThriller

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