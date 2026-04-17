Friday One Sheet: KINDERGARTEN

The poster for this Quebec observational documentary on early childhood, through the titular jardin d'enfants (kindergarden), has at its centre a whimsical, but dense, illustration from France's Jean Millard. His work in watercolor and gouache (a water-based, opaque paint known for its matte, velvety finish) aims to create infinite worlds open to all.



The typeface is clear and clean, leaving the eyes to wander through the secret garden, even as the title seems to be wrapped up in it. The poster is framed, as it were, with the credit block, further adding to the seek-and-find element of the design. The pastel gradient through the illustration feels a bit like a sunrise, which is the metaphor of this earliest phase of life.



Kindergarten is structured to follow the gradual progression of children on screen from ages 1 to 5, with a fly on the wall approach, and beautiful cinematography, that captures the highs and lows and emotional intensity of that age.