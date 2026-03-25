Overlook 2026: Second Wave Includes OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, NORMAL, And THE FURIOUS

The second wave of titles in this year's Overlook Film Festival were announced today, now completing the full lineup.

An all new section has been added to the festival program, Side Shows. Highlighting films that are not neccessarily horror flicks but occupy the genre space in their own way, the three flicks chosen for this section are exceptional choices: Over Your Dead Body, Normal and The Furious.

Other additions include Canadian oddity Buffet Infinity, French stuck-in-a-toilet horror Flush, SXSW anthology Grind, and Kiwi gothic horror, Mārama.

Make your way through the massive announcement that follows to find more titles, events and programs at this year's Overlook Film Festival.

THE OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES SECOND WAVE LINEUP AS FULL FESTIVAL IS UNVEILED

Film Additions Highlighted by All New Section, SIDE SHOWS, Featuring Lionsgate’s The Furious, Magnolia’s Normal and IFC’s Over Your Dead Body

10th Annual Horror Celebration Gets Even Bigger and Crazier with the Boulet Brothers and the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Interview with the Vampire

Full schedule available and passes on sale now at overlookfilmfest.com

The Overlook Film Festival, the annual celebration of all things horror, announced today the full schedule for its 10th anniversary edition, including a surprise new film section and live events. Taking place April 9 – April 12 in America’s most haunted city, New Orleans, Louisiana at the Prytania Theatres, the horror festival announced fifteen additional films, nearly doubling the size of its features lineup, as well as new immersive events, presentations and parties. The full festival schedule can be found at overlookfilmfest.com/schedule.

The new additions to the lineup bring the festival total to 62 films (36 features and 26 shorts) from 10 countries, as well as 10 live events and six immersive experiences, making this the largest and most varied Overlook lineup in the festival’s history.

Highlighting the additions is a brand new film section, Side Shows. In a first for The Overlook, this section will feature upcoming genre films which may fall outside of horror but still feel tailor-made for the world of the Overlook. Those include IFC’s Over Your Dead Body, the latest work from comedic mastermind Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island), who will be on hand to present this action-comedy in which a married couple (Jason Segel and Samara Weaving) use a romantic getaway as an excuse to plot each other’s murder; Magnolia’s Normal, an action thriller, from genre-bending director Ben Wheatley, about a small town sheriff (Bob Odenkirk) who, following a local bank robbery, uncovers a web of dark dealings in the place he calls home; and Lionsgate’s The Furious, from director Kenji Tanigaki, in which a desperate father teams up with a street-smart journalist as they fight their way through an international criminal network in a desperate bid to save his daughter.

"Over the years, as the Overlook has grown, we've been looking at ways to incorporate other genres into the program,” said Michael Lerman, co-founder and Director of Film Programming of The Overlook Film Festival. “Obviously, the heartbeat of the festival is horror, but we wanted to showcase some films that may fall outside that description but include the same kinds of thrills and chills, the same amounts of tension and gore and artistry that you can expect from anything in the Overlook program. We truly love these movies and we think the audience will too."

Other exciting additions to the packed film lineup include Affection, in which a woman tries to adjust to life back home after a brutal accident which causes her memory to reset; American Dollhouse, where an unsuspecting woman becomes the object of her psychotic neighbor’s obsession; the darkly hilarious Buddy, straight from the unique mind of writer/director Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks), in which a girl and her friends must escape from a magical tv show mascot when he can no longer keep his murderous tendencies to himself; Simon Glassman’s cutting-edge creepshow Buffet Infinity, which tells the story of rival restaurants competing for their town’s business, told entirely through fake commercials; Capturing Bigfoot, an investigation into the most analyzed and debated 59 seconds of film in history; the gory and campy CRAMPS! A Period Piece, our Local Spotlight film from Overlook alum (and previous Grand Jury Award-winner) Brooke H. Cellars, which depicts a young woman whose quest to defy her family is upended when her menstrual cramps manifest themselves as actual monsters; Flush, a gross-out festival favorite about a well intentioned drug addict who finds himself with his head stuck in a toilet; Grind, a hilarious and terrifying anthology featuring four distinct stories examining modern work culture; Mārama, a bone-chilling kiwi gothic horror in which a Māori teacher travels to the manor of a wealthy whaler in search of buried truths about her family; The Restoration at Grayson Manor, where, after a freak accident leaves him handless, the proprietor of the titular manor is given a set of prosthetics controlled by his subconscious; and Suffocation, a chilling Taiwanese twist on J-horror tropes which follows a group of elite high school swimmers who find themselves cursed by a mysterious evil.

In addition to these upcoming features, a thrilling new retrospective showing was announced of Demon Lover Diary. Often considered a prototype for films like American Movie, the Overlook is proud to present an extremely rare 4k screening of this hilarious and horrifying portrait of ambition gone off the rails from the late pioneering cinema verité filmmaker Joel DeMott. The film’s subject, Jeff Kreines, will be on hand for this unique experience.

Of course it wouldn’t be the Overlook without live celebrations as well, and this year’s 10th anniversary lineup features no shortage of them. Making their triumphant return to the Overlook will be The Boulet Brothers, who will be kicking off their new tour with The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Tour, a live show combining shocking performances, cinematic visuals and incredible monsters into an unforgettable combination that only they could create.

Wrapping up the festival will be the Closing Night Party: Théâtre des Vampires. 50 years ago to the exact date, on April 12th, 1976, Anne Rice published the New Orleans classic and global phenomenon Interview With The Vampire, and forever changed the lore, mythos, history and perception of the Vampyre. This party will celebrate the endless oblivion of eternal night with an evening that recreates the city's ethereal relationship with vampires in all their forms.

"It's been such a thrill to host some of the most innovative and bizarre screenings and events each year at the Overlook, but it's truly special to be able to help re-introduce one of the all-time great works of American cinema, with this extremely rare showing of Demon Lover Diary,” said Landon Zakheim, co-founder and Executive Director of the Overlook Film Festival. “It's an honor to welcome back The Boulets as they kick off their new tour right here, and to hold our annual carnival of horrors during the exact date that Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire turns 50 all feels like it was meant to be. New Orleans is a magical place and we're lucky that all of the wild events that make up our circus get to be part of the magick."

The festival’s acclaimed immersive program, presented by American Immersion Theater, has expanded with three new additions; a remounted edition of an acclaimed thriller from 2023, Claws is a terrifying interactive experience for an audience of one where you must choose whether to help the monster in your closet; The Pumpkin Pie Show Presents: One-On-Ones is another returning favorite, this one created by acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (The Restoration at Grayson Manor), which takes one audience member on a sometimes humorous, sometimes heartbreaking ride through the domestic horrors of the everyday; and Rebozo, an extremely limited series of audio performances told over six phone calls that occur over the course of two days, which only a lucky select few at the Overlook will get to experience.

Among the panels and live events at the festival will be U R Hell: Techno Terrors in the 21st Century, a discussion on how horror and genre fans connect today in an age where the way we consume media has completely changed; Fear Factors: Alt-Horror Experiences, in which some of the boldest voices in their mediums celebrate the ways horror can venture beyond the screen into daring new art forms; and The Boulet Brothers’ House of Horror Hosts: Past, Present, and Undead, where Dragula creators Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet give a haunting and hilarious deep dive into the art of horror hosting as they prepare to embark on their Dragula: Titans Tour.

Finally, the jury members who will be determining the film prizes at this year’s Overlook were announced. The Features Jury is made up of Vera Drew, the multi-hyphenate whose debut film, The People’s Joker, was released in 2024, garnering acclaim and a Film Independent Spirit Award nomination; Jongsuk Thomas Nam, whose roles include that of festival programmer for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, curator of AFTER DARK at MAMI Mumbai Film Festival and managing director of the Network of Asian Fantastic Films; and Jen Yamato, the award-winning journalist, formerly with the Los Angeles Times, where she reported on the movie beat, contributed film criticism and co-hosted and co-created the Asian Enough podcast. The Shorts Jury is comprised of author and film critic Payton McCarty-Simas, whose writing has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Fangoria, Little White Lies and others; award-winning playwright, podcaster and writer Sharai Bohannon, who is one half of the Blerdy Massacre podcast team also hosts A Nightmare on Fierce Street and serves as co-EIC at Horror Movie Blog; and writer/director Jenn Wexler whose directorial debut, The Ranger, premiered at SXSW and was released by AMC Shudder.

The festival is programmed by Co-Founders Landon Zakheim & Michael Lerman; Programmer Daniel Crooke; Short Film Programmer Katie Rife; and Programming Manager Cameron Asharian.

The full lineup of films, experiences, live events and immersive content is included below, with additional programming to be announced as the festival approaches.

NEW ADDITIONS

Side Shows

Genre diversions from horror tailor-made for the world of the Overlook.

Presented by Magnolia Pictures

The Furious

Director: Kenji Tanigaki

Cast: Miao Xie, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, Joey Iwanaga

Hong Kong SAR China, 2026

When his daughter Rainy is abducted, humble tradesman Wang Wei is thrust into a deadly underworld of corruption and violence. His only ally is Navin, a relentless journalist haunted by his own past. Together, they fight their way through an international criminal network in a desperate bid to save Rainy and uncover the truth.

Normal

Director: Ben Wheatley

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey

United States, 2025

Genre-bending director Ben Wheatley (Kill List, Sightseers) returns with a razor sharp action thriller about a small town sheriff (Bob Odenkirk) who, following a local bank robbery, uncovers a web of dark dealings in the place he calls home.

Over Your Dead Body

Director: Jorma Taccone

Cast: Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Timothy Olyphant, Juliette Lewis, Paul Guilfoyle, Keith Jardine

United States, 2026

Pitch-perfectly directed by Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, The Lonely Island), this action-comedy remake of Tommy Wirkola’s The Trip follows a husband and wife (Jason Segel and Samara Weaving) who take a remote weekend getaway as an opportunity to secretly plot to kill each other.

New Feature Film Presentations

International Titles Presented by MUBI

Affection

Director: BT Meza

Cast: Jessica Rothe, Joseph Cross, Julianna Layne

United States, 2025

Ellie wakes up after a brutal car accident, discovering that she has a rare condition that frequently resets her memory. As she tries to assimilate back into life with her husband and daughter in their secluded home, she starts to get the unsettling feeling that not everything is what it seems.

American Dollhouse

Director: John Valley

Cast: Hailley Lauren, Kelsey Pribilski, Tinus Seaux, Danielle Evon Ploeger, Richard C. Jones

United States, 2025

After inheriting her childhood home, an unsuspecting woman becomes the object of her psychotic neighbor’s obsession, spiraling her down a violent path of stalking and possession that can only lead her to an extremely bloody Christmas.

Buddy

Director: Casper Kelly

Cast: Cristin Milioti, Delaney Quinn, Topher Grace, Keegan-Michael Key, Michael Shannon, Patton Oswalt

United States, 2026

From the unique and twisted mind of iconic writer-director Casper Kelly (Too Many Cooks, Yule Log) comes the tale of a courageous girl and her friends who must fight to escape the sinister clutches of a kid’s television show.

Buffet Infinity

Director: Simon Glassman

Cast: Kevin Singh, Ahmed Ahmed, Brandon Vanderwall

Canada, 2026

Told entirely through a series of fake commercials, Simon Glassman’s cutting-edge creepshow is the story of rival restaurants competing through local TV marketing for their town’s business… and maybe more. What is going on in Westridge County?

Capturing Bigfoot

Director: Marq Evans

Cast: Clint Patterson, Bob Gimlin, Bob Heironimus, Larry Lund, Greg Long, Vaile Thompson, Sandy Collier, Bill Munns

United States, 2026

On October 20, 1967, Roger Patterson captured 59 seconds of film showing a creature walking through the Northern California woods—footage that became the most analyzed and debated in history. Fifty-seven years later, a reel of 16mm film discovered in a safe changes everything.

CRAMPS! A Period Piece

Local Spotlight

Director: Brooke H. Cellars

Cast: Lauren Kitchen, Vincent Stalba, Jared Bankens, Martini Bear, P*$$y D'lish, Wicken Taylor

United States, 2025

In a fanciful technicolor town full of dueling beauty shops, drag queens and midcentury flair, a young woman’s quest to defy her family is upended when her menstrual cramps manifest themselves as actual monsters. At once gory and campy, Overlook alum (and previous Grand Jury Prize winner) Brooke H. Cellars makes their feature debut with a film that's as fun as it is horrific.

Flush

Director: Grégory Morin

Cast: Jonathan Lambert, Élodie Navarre, Rémy Adriaens, Elliot Jenicot

France, 2025

All Luke wanted to do was win his girlfriend back. Finding himself on the bad end of a drug deal gone wrong, this well-intentioned cocaine addict is now trapped with his head stuck in a squat toilet. Desperate for escape, Luke must contend with ruthless gangsters, a mischievous rat and a barrage of other shit (literally) if he’s going to survive the night in this gross-out festival favorite.

Grind

Director: Brea Grant, Ed Dougherty, Chelsea Stardust

Cast: Barbara Crampton, Rob Huebel, Christopher Rodriguez-Marquette, Vinny Thomas, Jessika Van, James A Janisse, James Urbaniak

United States, 2025

Overlook alums Brea Grant, Ed Dougherty and Chelsea Stardust return with a hilarious and terrifying anthological look at modern work culture. Featuring four distinct stories (including Overlook hit MLM), this zany, bloody, wacko tale of inequality is sure to galvanize anyone who has ever felt lost in a sea of menial repetitious tasks.

Mārama

Director: Taratoa Stappard

Cast: Ariana Osborne; Toby Stephens; Umi Myers

New Zealand, 2025

Set in on the moors of 1859 North Yorkshire, this gothic horror follows a Māori teacher who travels to the manor of a wealthy whaler in search of buried truths about her family. What she finds there is something far more threatening - dark secrets that define the grim legacy of the British empire in this bone-chilling Kiwi tale.

The Restoration at Grayson Manor

Director: Glenn McQuaid

Cast: Chris Colfer, Alice Krige, Daniel Adegboyega, Declan Reynolds, Gabriela Garcia Vargas, Matthew McMahon

Ireland, 2024

When a freak accident leaves the proprietor of Grayson Manor handless, his overbearing mother turns to an experimental treatment, giving him a set of prosthetics controlled by his subconscious. From the twisted mind of writer Clay McCleod Chapman (The Pumpkin Pie Show) and director Glenn McQuaid (I Sell the Dead) comes this sexy, pulpy, Warhol-coded romp.

Suffocation

Director: Louis Chan, Stone Chang

Cast: Yao Ai Ning, Wang Yu Ping, Chu Meng Syuan, Julia Huang, Rainie Dun, Helen Wang, Chun Hong

Taiwan, 2026

Told through a haunting series of Steadicam shots, this chilling Taiwanese twist on J-horror tropes follows a group of elite high school swimmers who find themselves cursed by a mysterious evil after releasing a video that exposes a teacher-student relationship.

New Retrospective Film Presentation

Demon Lover Diary

Director: Joel DeMott

Cast: Joel DeMott, Jeff Kreines, Donald G. Jackson, Jerry Younkins

United States, 1980

Jeff, a documentary filmmaker, is shooting a low-budget horror film for Don and Jerry, two Michigan factory workers. Jeff’s girlfriend Joel tags along, making a diary film. What could possibly go wrong? The Overlook Film Festival is proud to present an extremely rare 4K screening of this hilarious and horrifying portrait of ambition gone off the rails from the late, pioneering cinema verité filmmaker Joel DeMott.

Panel Presentations

Presented by SAGIndie

The Boulet Brothers’ House of Horror Hosts: Past, Present, and Undead

From local late-night broadcasts to the global reach of streaming, the Queens of Darkness, The Boulet Brothers (Dracmorda and Swanthula), trace the evolution of one of horror’s most enduring traditions: the art of horror hosting. In this lively and unfiltered conversation, they explore the legacy of iconic figures like Vampira, Elvira, Vincent Price and The Crypt Keeper, the rise of horror entertainment from local television to immersive experiences like Knott’s Scary Farm, and how they’ve reimagined the format for modern audiences through The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula and their original scripted holiday specials on Shudder.

Featuring never-before-seen materials gifted directly to the Boulet Brothers from Vampira herself (including rare poems and original artwork), this special presentation offers an intimate and unprecedented glimpse into horror history while charting the future of the genre. Blending glamour, filth and fright, the Boulet Brothers reveal what it takes to build a new generation of horror hosting, and why the role still matters today.

Fear Factors: Alt-Horror Experiences

Panelists: Ben Blacker ("The Thrilling Adventure Hour"), Marita Crandle (Boutique Du Vampyre), Jassy (Choke Hole), Ash LeTourneau (LA By Night, Overlook Film Festival), Evan Neiden (Candle House Collective). Moderated by Angel Melanson (FANGORIA)

A celebration of all things horror must venture beyond the screen into daring art forms both new and old that challenge the way we experience art. Bringing fans together in interactive and inspiring ways through music, theater, gaming, haunted houses, immersive activations, radio plays and experimental performance, there truly is no end to where the genre can take the curious. Hear from some of the boldest voices in their mediums and learn what it takes to create the next frontier.

Independent Spirits: Genre Filmmaking From The Trenches

Moderated by Kimberly Leszak (FANGORIA)

If it's easier than ever to make a film, then why is it so damn hard? And how come every time you get through the hardest part, then next comes the hardest part? Why do we go through our own horror movie just to make a horror movie? Some of the most exciting festival alums and filmmakers from our program will walk us through how they got it done when it counted, and where we go from here.

U R Hell: Techno Terrors in the 21st Century

Panelists: James Janisse & Chelsea Rebecca (Dead Meat), Angel Melanson (FANGORIA),Vera Drew (The People's Joker). Moderated by Phil Nobile Jr. (FANGORIA)

The internet was supposed to change everything. And then it did. The apocalypse has been unleashed and has transformed the way we consume media But within these hellsites, communities have formed and new ways to make, celebrate and promote our favorite genre thrive. How does horror connect today? What makes a grassroots success story? Log in and find out.

Special Event Presentations

The Boulet Brothers Present: The Overlook Festival’s Final Nightmare- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Tour Kickoff

Close out the Overlook Film Festival with its final after-dark event. As the festival ends, The Boulet Brothers invite you into one last descent into horror with the kickoff of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans Tour, a live stage spectacular blending shocking performances, cinematic visuals and unforgettable monsters. Part live show, part closing-night celebration, this special event serves as the festival’s ultimate sendoff. Overlook attendees receive 25% off tickets for this exclusive finale.

Closing Night Party: Théâtre des Vampires

50 years ago on April 12th, 1976, Anne Rice published the New Orleans classic and global phenomenon Interview With The Vampire, and forever changed the lore, mythos, history and perception of that most magnificent of creatures - the Vampyre. Celebrate the endless oblivion of eternal night with an evening that recreates the city's ethereal relationship with vampires in all their forms on this most hallowed of dates.

Horror Trivia

FREE EVENT

Presented by Daily Dead

Test your fright — if you dare. Join Daily Dead's Jonathan James, for our annual horror trivia night. Prizes, drinks and four ghoulish rounds of only mildly obscure nuggets you’ll definitely know, and all of those sequel subtitles you’ll definitely wish you didn’t. Scare yourself with how much you actually know about horror.

Opening Night Party: Welcome To Hell

We opened last year's festival by declaring 2025 "the worst year of our lives but a great year for horror!" Well, since then things have only gotten worse. We live in Hell so we might as well get used to it with a demonic opening night party that embraces the fire and brimstone of our descent in madness. Synthwave DJ sets hosted and curated by electronic artist Destryur of Nola's own Splatterday Night.

Vampire Market

Presented by Boutique Du Vampyre

In honor of our Queen of the Damned, a bizarre bazaar dedicated to all things dark, creepy and vampiric materializes at festival headquarters on Sunday April 12th, the exact date marking the 50th anniversary of the publication of our sacred tome, Interview With The Vampire. With ghoulish delights abound, you never know what you might find. Or what might find you.

New Immersive Presentations

Presented by American Immersion Theater

The festival’s unique interactive live theatrical horror experiences for small audiences return with fresh offerings for the brave and mysterious.

CLAWS

Creator: Evan Neiden / Candle House Collective

“You believe me, don’t you?” You get a call from a young man named Danny. There’s a monster in his closet, and he needs your help. But as the call goes on and more sinister intentions are revealed, it begs the question: which side of the closet door is the danger really on? Claws is a 45-minute interactive thriller for one person to experience via a phone call. It’s a spine-chilling realization of childhood nightmares, exploring themes of trust, identity and forgiveness. Your choices matter as the story unfolds, in an experience critics have called “bold and risky” and “the scariest immersive experience we’ve ever had.” A remount of our 2023 performance for new audiences to experience.

THE PUMPKIN PIE SHOW PRESENTS: ONE-ON-ONES

Creator: Clay Mcleod Chapman

A returning favorite after a long hibernation, acclaimed writer Clay McLeod Chapman (The Restoration at Grayson Manor) will take one audience member at a time on a 20-minute dark ride through the domestic horrors of the everyday. Sometimes darkly humorous, sometimes strangely heartbreaking, this immersive storytelling experience is Edgar Allan Poe for the modern age; a heart-to-bleeding-heart with madmen, murderers and monsters all dying to tell their story. No fourth wall, no escape.

REBOZO

Presented by Charming Stranger

Creator: Evan Neiden / Candle House Collective

There are always two sides to a story. At least. They're here to mend; you're here to help. Thank you for volunteering to be a connector for Rebozo Reconnections. Rebozo is a story for one person told over the phone over 6 phone calls that occur over two days; totaling 3 hours. Trigger warning for disturbing content. Only a select few will get to experience this extremely limited series of audio-performances.

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED LINEUP

Opening Night Film

Obsession

Director: Curry Barker

Cast: Michael Johnston, Inde Navarrette, Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter

United States, 2025

Hopelessly paralyzed by his unrequited crush on one of his closest friends, a lovelorn 20-something makes a wish on a mysterious novelty toy, only to find out that his dreams are far worse than any nightmare he could imagine in this bone-chilling relationship horror.

Centerpiece Film

Leviticus

Director: Adrian Chiarella

Cast: Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, Mia Wasikowska, Jeremy Blewitt, Ewen Leslie, Davida McKenzie

Australia, 2026

Two teenage boys must escape a violent entity that takes the form of the person they desire most — each other.

Closing Night Film

Hokum

Director: Damian McCarthy

Cast: Adam Scott, Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Will O'Connell, Michael Patric, Siox C, Brendan Conroy, Austin Amelio, Ezra Carlisle

United States, Ireland, 2026

When novelist Ohm Bauman (Scott) retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, he is consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. Disturbing visions and a shocking disappearance forces him to confront dark corners of his past.

Feature Film Presentations

International Titles Presented by MUBI

Boorman and the Devil

Director: David Kittredge

Featuring: John Boorman, Louise Fletcher, Karyn Kusama, Mike Flanagan, Joe Dante

United States, 2025

Hot off the success of his genre defining film, Deliverance, John Boorman takes on his biggest challenge yet – a sequel to one of the most successful horror movies in history, The Exorcist. What could go wrong? This insightful documentary delves deep into the making of one of the biggest bombs in horror history.

Chili Finger

Directors: Edd Benda, Stephen Helstad

Cast: Judy Greer, Sean Astin, Bryan Cranston, John Goodman, Madeline Wise, Paul Stanko, Sarah Herrman, Sara Sevigny, Dann Florek

United States, 2025

When a down on their luck couple find a gruesome surprise at their favorite fast food chain, they hatch a simple blackmail plot that quickly spins their lives out of control in this bloody, Coen Brothers-esque thriller featuring an all-star cast.

Drag

Directors: Raviv Ullman, Greg Yagolnitzer

Cast: Lizzy Caplan, Lucy DeVito, John Stamos, Christine Ko

United States, 2025

Two sisters. One empty house. A simple burglary plan. If only one of them didn’t throw their back out… Raviv Ullman and Greg Yagolnitzer’s hilarious and twisty horror comedy is a ticking clock crawl to survival as the sibling duo must find a way out or face the dangers of being caught when the owner returns home.

Exit 8

Director: Genki Kawamura

Cast: Kazunari Ninomiya, Yamato Kochi, Naru Asanuma, Kotone Hanase, Nana Komatsu

Japan, 2026

Based on the global hit video game, a man trapped in an endless sterile subway passageway sets out to find Exit 8. The rules of his quest are simple: do not overlook anything out of the ordinary. If you discover an anomaly, turn back immediately. If you don’t, carry on. Then leave from Exit 8. But even a single oversight will send him back to the beginning. Will he ever reach his goal and escape this infinite corridor?

Faces of Death

Director: Daniel Goldhaber

Cast: Barbie Ferreira, Dacre Montgomery, Josie Totah, Charli XCX

United States, 2026

A moderator at a social media platform gets thrown face-first into a macabre mystery when she uncovers a series of visceral snuff videos bearing resemblance to a mythical 1978 cult film. Starring Barbie Ferreira, this New Orleans shot slasher is a thrilling twist on the modern remake.

Goody Goody

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Raymond Creamer

Cast: Colleen Foy, Samantha Robinson, Zoe Renee, Colby Hollman

United States, 2026

Lulled into a necessary sense of comfort during a long home birth process, expecting parents and their midwife begin to realize that something may be horribly wrong. As labor complications ensue, a blizzard rages outside trapping the family in their home - sitting ducks for whatever sinister presence might be in there with them.

The Holy Boy

Director: Paolo Strippoli

Cast: Michele Riondino, Giulio Feltri

Italy, 2026

Deep in the Italian mountains lives a village of some of the happiest people on earth. Their serenity is about to be broken by the arrival of the new PE teacher who is haunted by his past and determined to uncover the secret of how all of the townspeople are healed weekly by the touch of a 15-year-old boy with special powers.

Never After Dark

Director: Dave Boyle

Cast: Moeka Hoshi, Kento Kaku, Kurumi Inagaki, Mutsuo Yoshioka, Bokuzo Masana, Tae Kimura

Japan, 2025

A medium for hire, assisted by the spirit of her deceased sister, takes on the case of a grotesque apparition that haunts an isolated country home. As she peels back the layers of the spine-tingling investigation, she realizes that the greatest threats don’t lie in the world of the dead, but rather in with the living people around her.

New Group

Directors: Yûta Shimotsu

Cast: Yuzu Aoki, Pierre Taki

Japan, 2026

From the director of the Overlook 2025 winner for Scariest Feature, Best Wishes to All, comes a terrifying new vision of youth, conformity, and authoritarianism as the students inside a modern high school are violently forced to become part of increasingly disturbing, physically demanding and surreal tasks in order to assimilate.

Parasomnia

Directors: James Ross II

Cast: Jasmine Mathews, RJ Brown, Sally Stewart, Stephen Barrington, Danny Brown, Simon Longnight

United States, 2025

When one of her closest friends goes missing, Riley, a young woman haunted by a lifelong battle with debilitating night terrors, must come to terms with the fact that the demonic entity that’s been stalking her dreams since childhood may have followed her home into the real world.

Saccharine

Director: Natalie Erika James

Cast: Midori Francis, Danielle Macdonald, Madeleine Madden

Australia, 2026

Looking for a quick weight loss fix, a medical student accepts a mysterious drug, setting her off on a path of unwanted transformation in this goopy, sickening, violent body-horror from the director of Relic.

Trauma or, Monsters All

WORLD PREMIERE

Director: Larry Fessenden

Cast: Alex Breaux, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, Barbara Crampton, Aitana Doyle, Larry Fessenden, Rigo Garay, Steve Heller, Laetitia Hollard, Alex Hurt, Cody Kostro, James Le Gros

United States, 2026

An aspiring author gets more than she bargained for when she writes an article for the local paper about her small town’s dark history, prompting unwanted speculation on what monsters may lie within. Overlook mainstay Larry Fessenden returns with the thrilling conclusion to his quadrilogy, a thoughtful and fiercely independent monster mash that can be enjoyed on its own or marathoned with his three origin stories – Habit, Depraved and Blackout.

Ugly Cry

Director: Emily Robinson

Cast: Emily Robinson, Ryan Simpkins, Aaron Domínguez, Robin Tunney, Andrew Leeds, Heather Morris, Chalia La Tour, Ray Abruzzo, Sophie Von Haselberg, Josh Ruben, and Melinda McGraw

United States, 2026

An actor's desperate determination to break in Hollywood leads her down a frightening spiral of obsession, delusion and augmentation in this darkly comedic, Repulsion-esque thriller from first time writer-director and star Emily Robinson.

Retrospective Film Presentations

An American Werewolf in London

45th Anniversary Screening

2026 Master of Horror Award Recipient Rick Baker in Person

Director: John Landis

Cast: David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne, John Woodvine

United States, 1981

Beware the moon! Witness the most monstrous of monster transformations, one that cemented Rick Baker's legacy and earned him his first Academy Award, unfurl on the big screen before your very eyes. Chosen by our 2026 Master of Horror recipient Rick Baker, the screening will precede a conversation with the legend himself.

Blackout

Directors: Larry Fessenden

Cast: Alex Hurt, Addison Timlin, Motell Gyn Foster, Joseph Castillo-Midyett, John Speredakos, Michael Buscemi, Joe Swanberg, Barbara Crampton, James Le Gros, Marshall Bell

United States, 2023

Not your typical werewolf story, Blackout follows a painter, haunted by guilt, who becomes convinced that he is transforming at night and wreaking havoc in his small town in the third of Larry Fessenden’s four-part monsterverse series.

Depraved

Director: Larry Fessenden

Cast: David Call, Joshua Leonard, Alex Breaux, Ana Kayne, Maria Dizzia, Chloë Levine

United States, 2019

The second in Larry Fessenden’s genre-bending four movie monsterverse is a millennial take on the Frankenstein myth in which a PTSD-riddled field surgeon deep in the heart of Brooklyn decides to reconstruct an unsuspecting man out of spare body parts.

Habit

Director: Larry Fessenden

Cast: Larry Fessenden, Meredith Snaider, Aaron Beall

United States, 1995

Indie icon Larry Fessenden’s first feature, about an alcoholic New Yorker who falls for a mysterious woman with vampiric qualities, is as groundbreaking now as it was when it debuted over 20 years ago, inspiring generations of young horror filmmakers to this day.

A Page of Madness

100th Anniversary Screening with Live Score Composed by Jeff Pagano

Director: Teinosuke Kinugasa

Cast: Masuo Inoue, Ayako Iijima, Yoshie Nakagawa

Japan, 1926

A completely original avant-garde masterpiece once thought lost to time for 45 years, Japan's first ever horror film simply must be seen. A rarity in sight and sound, this work of art will be presented with an original composition from Nola's own Jeff Pagano (Marigny Opera House) and performed by a six piece orchestra handpicked by the maestro.

Live Events and Special Presentations

SHUDDER SECOND LINE PARADE

Presented by SHUDDER

The quintessential New Orleans art form returns with our signature horror twist courtesy of the scariest streamer around. Bigger and bolder, this year's second line will kick off the entire festival on Opening Night. Make your way to our festival headquarters before the screenings begin, strutting through the French Quarter in style behind a demonic brass band, creepy characters both familiar and unknown, and you. We roll at 5pm. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

Immersive Presentations

Presented by American Immersion Theater

The festival’s unique interactive live theatrical horror experiences for small audiences return with fresh offerings for the brave and mysterious.

ETERNAL

Creator: Darkfield

You have been chosen and we thank you for your sacrifice. In return we offer you the opportunity for eternal life, but there are conditions. ETERNAL is a 25 minute immersive audio experience for one person, alone in their bed. It explores the temptation of eternal life and wonders what price you would pay to achieve it. ETERNAL was commissioned by the 2020 Bram Stoker Festival, Dublin.

HAG

Presented by Charming Stranger

Creator: The Queen's Fools

The Weird Sisters have gotten even weirder. You have responded to a Craigslist ad from a disgruntled Landlord needing help clearing out some squatters from his recently purchased property. Pack up their things & do what you’ve gotta do to get ‘em out. Simple. Only, some squatters are better left alone. HAG is a 35-minute spooky & silly immersive experience for four audience members, led through the chaos and charm of Shakespeare’s Weird Sisters.

THE MOTHER OF NIGHTMARES

Creators: E3W Productions and AOTW

Step into the dream world and come face to face with the Mother of Nightmares, the mysteriously mischievous figure who creates and controls all of your worst dreams, as she guides you through this surreal and darkly comedic 1-on-1 experience from returning Overlook creators E3W Productions (IN ANOTHER ROOM). Originally performed as part of ‘The Shape of the Night’, a full-length immersive experience exploring the world of dreams and nightmares created by Overlook veteran group All Of Them Witches (AOTW).

Short Film Presentations

Short films will be presented in three themed programs: Feral, Freaky and Static.

Blister, dir. Olivia Simon, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

Trapped alone in a haunted room, a paranormal researcher's experiment goes horrifically wrong.

Breeder, dir, Sapphire Sandalo, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

A woman on the fence about having kids is hunted in her home by a demonic horse-man.

Carousel, dir. Christopher Kosakowski, United States, 2025

A circus clown celebrating his birthday alone receives a mysterious gift box harboring an antique zoetrope that spins his world into mayhem.

The Creature of Darkness, dir. Lisa Marie Malloy, Roy Whitaker, United States, 2026

Darkness settles over Little Egypt. Brielle, Karri, and Nunu wander among the limestone outcrops and sandstone spires. In a cave that sheltered freedom seekers along the Underground Railroad, their uncle shares a story of a creature that stirs at night.

Darkroom, dir. Matt Black, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

In his home darkroom, a crime scene photographer develops pictures of a gruesome murder, and each new print comes out more unsettling than the last.

The Dysphoria, dir. Kylie Aoibheann, Australia, 2025

A trans woman performs a Satanic ritual to get a vagina, but unwittingly invites a demonic presence into her home which demands a terrible sacrifice.

F**k Face, dir. Dean Puckett, United Kingdom, 2025

A single mother and her child are put through a nightmarish ordeal when a politician knocks on their door.

Ghoststory, dir. Alex Jacobs, United States, 2026

A cursed artifact wrapped in static.

Haint, dir. Jahmil Eady, United States, 2025

When gentrifiers begin to mysteriously die, a Gullah Geechee handywoman who recently lost her home, must decide whether to help them or leave the newcomers to their fate.

Has Anyone Else Lost Their Body?, dir. Randall Snare, United States, 2026, WORLD PREMIERE

The comments on a reluctant influencer’s first viral dance video overflow with people claiming to lose their bodies after watching it.

He, dir. Hira Vin, Canada, 2025

A facility monetizes the ability of a shapeshifting entity to become the lover of their patrons' dreams. Nancy, a woman desperate for love and affection, jumps into the rabbit hole and meets her fate when she decides not to follow facility rules.

Hickeys, dir. Ella Rhodes, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

While performing at her first concert on the hottest day of 1983, a queer runaway is horrified to discover that her bandmates are rapacious vampires preying on her vulnerability.

Homemade Gatorade, dir. Carter Amelia Davis, United States, 2025

A woman embarks on a road trip to deliver her creamy homemade sports drink to a mysterious online buyer.

Hot Water, dir. Miles Gunter, Cassie Kramer, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

A corrupt kidnapped judge has until a pot of water boils to admit to wrongdoing — or his head goes into the scalding water.

House Cat, dir. Kyle Spleiss, United States, 2026

Living out of her car and hustling gig to gig, a woman takes a last-ditch job house-sitting a cat, only to discover she isn’t there to care for the cat; she is the cat.

It's Not Me, dir. Cameron Veitch, Robert J Kemp, Canada, 2025

After finding a girl that looks to be her exact double, Hannah decides to take over her life. But a presence seems to threaten Hannah's ambitions.

Last Call, dir. Winnie Cheung, United States, 2025

A motorcycle rebel spirals deeper into her erotic hallucinations in order to escape the grip of a sultry serpent woman.

Man Eating Pussy, dir. Lee Lawson, Canada, 2026

A dying man seeks comfort in a mysterious sex worker whose monstrous anatomy offers not just pleasure—but the ultimate release.

Men (Lok), dir. Mahmuda Sultana Rima, Bangladesh, 2025

In a very rural village of Bangladesh, men suddenly start to disappear. The villagers start blaming the recluse 'witch' of the village who is known to practice black magic. But why is she making these men disappear?

Mother Mary, dir. Playdoh Kolo, United States, 2025

A shadow puppet music video for the song by Sally Baby’s Silver Dollars, blending Creole jazz, spiritual folk imagery, and hand-cut animation.

Nail-Biter, dir. Joseph Burch, United States, 2025, WORLD PREMIERE

On the eve of her eighteenth birthday, anxious nail-biter Amy Heller confronts her mother about their so-called family curse, just as the monster arrives to claim her as its next victim.

Scissors, dir. Hannah Alline, United States, 2025

A slasher with a grudge meets his match when a group of queer friends on a weekend getaway turns his killing spree into a bloody night he never saw coming.

Spanked by a Ghost, dir. Katelyn Douglass, United States, 2025

Alone in her home, a woman is spanked by an unseen entity, awakening a force she cannot control.

Steak Dinner, dir. Nathan Mark Ginter, United States, 2025

Casey’s attempted surprise dinner date gets derailed when Taylor, her girlfriend, reveals she has brought home a strange, wounded creature she intends to nurse back to health.

Superconscious, dir. Christianne Hedtke, United States, 2025

Amidst a simmering Cold War and the dawn of the Age of Aquarius, Cybil G. journeys to a far-flung human potential center to join a scientific study on so-called “psi energy.”

Vlog Cam, dir. Danilo Rafael Parra, United States, 2025

New to the city and searching for connection, May stumbles upon a discarded vlog camera in the park.