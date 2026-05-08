Friday One Sheet: EASY GIRL

Nore is a self-styled femme fatale who refuses to spend a night alone -- even if it means relying on strangers. Without a home of her own, she drifts from one pub rendezvous to the next, seducing admiring regulars. But one evening, when her charms fall flat, she runs into Jonna, a reserved medical student and former classmate.

The key art for Hille Nordan's erotic drama, Easy Girl, is a masterclass in contrast and tactility. Black and white skin, upside-down framing, and the nylon stocking at just the moment of tension where it hangs up on the heel. The soft focus, high-grain, earthy tones in the background provide ample negative space for the lipstick title typography, and a centred credit block, which eschews the typical location at the bottom, and does dominate the main imagery.

Easy Girl played the festival circuit in 2025 (sometimes under its previous moniker Smalltown Girl) and won a special jury prize at Tallinn Black Nights film festival, but the poster must have eluded my net at the time, so I am circling around back to it as it gears up for a VOD release in June 2026.