THE FURIOUS Official Trailer: They Will Fight Everyone

The late trubadour Leonard Nemoy sang in a cover of Peter, Paul and Mary's song, If I Had A Hammer...

If I had a hammer, I'd hammer in the morning I'd hammer in the evening, all over this land

Why start with that? Because holy moly Lionsgate is releasing the action flick, The Furious, in the U.S. on May 29th and the official trailer has arrived! It is glorious! And full of hammers.

After the daughter of Wang Wei is kidnapped by a criminal network and he receives no help from the corrupt police, Wei sets out on a rampage to find her himself. His only ally is Navin – a relentless journalist whose wife has mysteriously disappeared. Fueled by a furious vengeance, the unlikely duo ruthlessly fights against the kidnappers in this explosive martial arts showdown.

I have been chomping at the bit to see this one ever since I was brought in as a ringer during the sales showcase during TIFF two years ago. I could not weasel my way into the world premiere during TIFF this past September and am incredibly envious of everyone who will catch on the festival circuit until it's release date, but I have a feeling it will totally worth the wait.

The Furious was directed by Kenji Tanigaki with a cast that boasts the talents of Xie Miao, Joe Taslim, Yang Enyou, Brian Le, and Joey Iwanaga.