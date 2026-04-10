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Friday One Sheet: IL DIO DELLAMORE

Contributing Writer; Toronto, Canada
Friday One Sheet: IL DIO DELLAMORE

Francesco Lagi's Il Dio Dell'amore weaves together the lives of several characters dealing with complicated relationships, hidden desires, and fragile emotional balances, in the fashion of Short Cuts or Magnolia.

The film gets a classical, handsome piece of key art from Italian design-house, Twinpix. A distressed five colour design, with a Polaroid-style matte-ing design. There is ample white space, and the edges of the wings bleeding out in complementary colours. All sorts of small details add up to a greater whole: the absolutely perfect placement of a studio laurel, the small bit of text of the distribution company at the top, and the above the line talent at the bottom.

No credit block though. (boo-urns!) 

I love the lighting and the shadow of the hand touching the point of Cupid's arrow just as he is about to fire, and the more of a gangly-youth than a cherubic toddler here. As Cupid is blind, we cannot see the eyes here.

Right down to the odd formatting of the title-text. I do not speak Italian to determine if it is an affectation of the designer, or the actual way one would write "God of Love."  

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ClassicCupidDioFrancesco LagiFriday One SheetGod Of LoveIl Dio DellamoreItalyKey ArtPosterTwinpixEnrico AudeninoAlioune BadianeAnna BellatoEnrico BorelloDramaSci-Fi

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