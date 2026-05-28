THE BLUE DIAMOND Trailer: An Award Winning Short Film Starring Barbara Crampton

The trailer for The Blue Diamond, the award winning short film from Sam Fox and Addison Heimann, starring horror icon Barbara Crampton, will debut on Bloody Bites on June 5th. You can watch the trailer for it, down below. You can stream the series on Screambox (the show's primary home), Tubi, Prime Video, Pluto TV, and The CW.

CINEVERSE SET TO DEBUT ‘THE BLUE DIAMOND’ ON BLOODY BITES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BLOODY DISGUSTING

The bold horror thriller and festival favorite comes to VOD June 5th

Bloody Bites, the streamer created in partnership with Cineverse and Bloody Disgusting, has acquired the rights to the horror thriller The Blue Diamond and will debut the film on the service on June 5th. The award-winning film was directed by Sam Fox, written by Addison Heimann, and produced by Geenah Krisht and Desiree Staples, with a cast that includes Staples and Barbara Crampton.

After the death of her toxic mother, a cultish 80s après ski club is the setting of a grieving daughter trying to find closure, but as usual with 80s ski clubs, nothing is as it seems (aliens).

The Blue Diamond won multiple prestigious awards on the genre film festival circuit including Best Short Film at Grimmfest, Best Editing at The Beverly Hills Film Festival, and Best Ensemble Cast at FilmQuest. Distributed by OUAT Media, the film has previously secured distribution with Canal+ and Kanopy and is now in feature development.

The team behind The Blue Diamond – Fox, Staples, and Krisht – are in development on Sam Fox's debut feature film Eveningstar, written by Charles Pieper. They will be taking the project to the Cannes market to complete financing. Cast attachments to the project are Ethan Daniel Corbett and Desiree Staples.

Fox’s latest jazz-horror short, Open Wide, is currently on the festival circuit (Fantasia, Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest). Previously, she made the horror-comedy Fck’n Nuts with MovieMaker Magazine (Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Brooklyn Horror), which won jury and audience awards across major festivals, and the psychedelic short Bad Acid, which earned her Best Director at Nightmares Film Festival.

Cineverse/Bloody Bites’ Tony Wash shares, “The Blue Diamond is my favorite short film from last year’s festival circuit. Barbara Crampton engages the audience with a colorful yet haunting performance and the production design is out of this world! I am beyond stoked to kick off season 18 of Screambox’s Bloody Bites with The Blue Diamond!”

The deal was negotiated for Cineverse/Bloody Bites by Tony Wash and by Jennifer Chen from OUAT Media on behalf of the filmmakers. Fox is represented by Peter Principato at Artists First, and Staples by Rachel Tolliver at FireStarter Entertainment.