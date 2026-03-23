SXSW 2026 Wrap: All Our Reviews
The 33rd edition of the SXSW Film and Television Festival announced their Audience Award winners, led by Jorma Taccone's Over Your Dead Body in the Headliner section, Robb Boardman's Plantman & Blondie: A Dress Up Gang Film in the Narrative Feature Competition, and The Ascent, directed by Edward Drake, Scott Veltri, Francis Cronin, in the Documentary Feature Competition.
Dave Boyle's Never After Dark won the Audience Award in the Midnighter section. Check out all the Audience Award winners here.
Our in-person coverage was led by my hard-working fellow editor J Hurtado. Due to a late-breaking acute bronchitis attack, I was unable to make the trip, but I did my best to contribute remote coverage, and contributing writer Daniel Eagan also reviewed a film remotely. And our faithful News Editor Andrew Mack did his usual bang-up jobs on the news desk.
You can find all our coverage, including our reports on the initial lineup, our big curtain-raising preview, and the jury winners, via this handy link. I've also gathered all the links to our reviews before.
Reviews by J Hurtado
EDIE ARNOLD IS A LOSER, A Wholesome Punk Rock Blast of Teenage Rebellion
DRAG, Lizzy Caplan Shines as a Would-Be Thief Felled by a Bad Back
MIKE & NICK & NICK & ALICE, A Sci-Fi Action Gangster Hybrid With Heart
THEY WILL KILL YOU, Zazie Beetz Slashes Her Way Through A Killer Cult In This Blast Of Bloody Energy
IMPOSTERS, A Missing Baby Brings Out a Powerful Performance From Jessica Rothe
THE FOX, Jai Courtney Talks to the Animals In DANGER 5 Creator's Feature Debut
AMERICAN DOLLHOUSE, Grief Does Strange Things To Two Women With Mommy Issues
HOKUM, Be Very Afraid Of Damian McCarthy's Latest
NEVER AFTER DARK, A Ravishingly Horrific Ghost Story With a Twist
OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, A Couple Retreats to the Woods to Kill Each Other. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?
GRIND, The Gig Economy Is Killing Gen Z. Literally.
DEAD EYES, Aussie Horror Is a First Person Nightmare
Reviews by Peter Martin
Doc Roundup: CEREMONY, FIRST THEY CAME FOR MY COLLEGE, ONE ANOTHER, YOUR ATTENTION PLEASE
MAM, Making a Dream Come True Is Hard Work
THEIR TOWN, Walking and Talking and Making a Connection
SPARKS, Time Travel Could Be Fun
THE ASCENT, Climb Every Mountain
AND HER BODY WAS NEVER FOUND, What's Love Got to Do With It
THE MAN WITH THE BIG HAT, Digging Up a Quietly Influential Musician
SUMMER 2000: THE X-CETRA STORY, Three Chords and the Truth
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES, You Think You Got Problems? Think Again.
Review by Daniel Eagan
BEYOND THE DUPLEX PLANET Explores the Life of Artist David Greenberger