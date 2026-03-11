SXSW 2026 Curtain Raiser: 21 Films To Get Excited About At This Year's Festival

Spring has nearly sprung, and in the film world that means that SXSW Film & TV Festival is finally upon us! 2026 marks the festival's 40th edition, and we've got a bumper crop of films to choose from. Screen Anarchy will be covering both from the ground and remotely in order to get you the biggest bang for your film news buck, and with that in mind the team has put together a handy (non-exhaustive) look at 21 titles that we are really excited to talk about over the next year or so.

The last decade at SXSW has seen a decided uptick in adventurous genre film programming, including the boast-worthy world premiere of Academy Award Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once among dozens of other proud alumni. While we tend to focus on the genre specific threads of the program - the Midnighters and Visions sections are always well represented here - the Headliners section has plenty of genre goodness to look forward to as well, including They Will Kill You, Ready or Not 2: Here I Come, and many others.

Click through the gallery below for some of our most anticipated titles of the year, and remember, these are the films that are bound to be lighting up marquees over the next several months and you heard it here first!



Peter Martin and J Hurtado contributed to this story.