SXSW 2026 Review: AND HER BODY WAS NEVER FOUND, What's Love Got to Do With It

What begins as the most aggravating domestic argument in cinema history becomes a launching pad for an intense dramatic thriller about relationship dynamics.

And Her Body Was Never Found

The film enjoys its world premiere at SXSW 2026. Visit the festival's official site for more information.

A moment of intimacy gives way to an argument that grows heated before escalating into a fiery, maddening, toxic verbal battle.

Mor Cohen and Polaris Banks wrote the script, supposedly based on their own real arguments. They play Karen and Jeff, a married couple who head out into a vast wilderness, hoping to heal their relationship after years of arguments. It's not long, however, before they find themselves in the midst of yet another argument.

Imagine a modern two-hander version of Who's Alfred of Virginia Woolf?, only in the woods.

The arguments themselves are intricately scripted and precisely infuriating, the kind of disagreements that spiral, fast and furiously, into shouting and yelling. They are also the sort of arguments that can make the participants wish they were dead, just to end the argument. (I speak from experience.)

If the arguments were taking place within a house or an apartment or on a city street or in a retail store, the venomous ire might make anyone else in hearing space intervene. (Frankly, they might hesitate, lest they get dragged into it). Or hasten their exit from the immediate vicinity.

Since the arguments in And Her Body Was Never Found are shouted at full volume in a lonely wilderness area, without anyone else in sight -- not even any wildlife! -- they proceed without interruption, an endless cycle of disagreeable disagreements that will likely curdle into burning hatred, which can never be resolved easily, and usually incurring deep wounds.

None of the arguments are about anything substantial, necessarily, but they are typical of couples who don't know how to express themselves and remain calm when they don't see eye to eye on something. Neither of them is inclined to forgive and forget; they want to be proven "right" and make the other person admit that they are "wrong."

Making his feature debut, while also starring, Polaris Banks impresses with his sure command of his own and Mor Cohen's performances, perfectly modulated to amplify their raw emotions. They both served as cinematographers, too, while Banks edited the film. Their original script is structured in a startling manner that proves to be entirely effective.

And Her Body Was Never Found is a film that, ideally, should be experienced without knowing much of anything about it, except that it's very, very good.

