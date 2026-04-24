Now Playing: OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, FUZE, OMAHA

Here is what's on tap at the cinema this weekend: A murder-minded couple head into the woods for a bloody comedy. A top-notch director's latest twisty thriller. A family takes a road trip turns ominous. A movie about a pop star aims to be a love story and/or a ghost story.

Read onward for links to our reviews and/or watch some trailers in preparation.

Over Your Dead Body

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Independent Film Company.

Our review by J Hurtado: "The story of an adversarial couple whose country vacation hides secrets plans that each has to murder the other, [director Jorma] Taccone takes the main storyline of the original [Tommy Wirkola's The Trip] and tweaks it just enough to make this one a must-see and a rare remake worthy of your attention."

Fuze

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Roadside Attractions and Saban Films.

Our review by Ankit Jhungwalawala: "For 80 straight minutes, Fuze is admirably engrossing, deliciously twisty, and unrelentingly pacy."

Omaha

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Greenwich Entertainment. Visit the official site for more information.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Offers a grounded, intimate look at a family's potentially last days together. It's the kind of small, intimate indie film typical of Sundance's past, present, and hopefully, future."

Mother Mary

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via A24. Visit official site for more information.

Our review by George & Josh Bate: "With nine wildly different films under his belt to date, David Lowery has demonstrated that audiences never know what to expect from his movies. While admirably ambitious and bolstering a stellar performance from Michaela Coel, his latest film fails to operate effectively either as a ghost story or love story. Instead, Mother Mary unfolds as a drab and monotonous watch more likely to lull you to sleep than to provoke profound thought and emotion."

Two Women

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Joint Venture. Visit the official site for more information.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "Manages to take the piss out of the current wave of feminism, in a seemingly effortless French Canadian way. It is well-made fun, all the while sneakily delivering reasons why being an adult, a parent, a spouse, does not have to suck."

Official synopsis: "Sundance award winner Two Women is an irrepressible comedy about two mothers who refuse to settle for stagnant lives, and instead pursue the joy they need to feel alive and fulfilled."

Two Seasons, Two Strangers

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Several Futures. Visit the official site for more information.

Our review by Dustin Chang: "The contrast in character ages, the setting, and asymmetry of it all are all the charms of Two Seasons, Two Strangers. Miyake goes on sketching out the human connections among strangers in a gentle, playful, abstract way, blurring both fiction and real life/creator and its creations. Certainly, this is one of the highlights of the early 2026 releases."

Buffet Infinity

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Yellow Veil Pictures. Visit the official site for more information.

Our review by Ernesto Zelaya Minano: "Buffet Infinity is an endlessly creative and bizarre way to tell a horror story, the kind of original idea movies need more of. This is definitely a buffet worth sampling."

Mistura

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Outsider Pictures. Visit the official site for more information.

Official synopsis: "More than a film -- a heartfelt love letter to Peru. Mistura celebrates cultural diversity, food as identity, and the power of starting anew. An emotional, inspiring, and deeply Peruvian story."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

