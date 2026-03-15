SXSW 2026 Review: NEVER AFTER DARK, A Ravishingly Horrific Ghost Story With A Twist

A traveling psychic medium who specializes in clearing unwanted spirits arrives at a remote Japanese hotel to take on her most unexpected and dangerous challenge yet in Dave Boyle’s ravishingly dark ghost story, Never After Dark.

Airi (Moeka Hoshi) makes a modest living traveling the Japanese countryside helping distraught homeowners shoo away ghosts that typically present more of a nuisance than a threat. When she arrives at the hotel owned by Teiko (Tae Kimura) and her son Gunji (actor/producer Kento Kaku, House of Ninjas), she discovers that the entity that has been plaguing the property is unlike any she’s ever experienced. Sending Teiko and Gunji off-site so she can focus on her work, Airi finds herself in a battle for survival against an adversary who breaks all the rules of spiritual warfare that she thought she understood, and it’s going to get bloody.

Director Dave Boyle’s sixth feature film marks a surprising departure from the rest of his very impressive oeuvre, making him one of independent cinema’s most diverse and exciting voices. Though Boyle has been working steadily behind the camera since his feature debut in 2006, it has been twelve years since he’s helmed a feature, 2014’s Dassin-esque modern noir Man From Reno, and he’d never made a horror feature until now. However, Never After Dark is so impeccably crafted that you would never know that this is his first stab at horror, it feels like the work of a filmmaker who knows the genre inside and out and knows exactly how and where to subvert expectations.

Not exactly a haunted house story, but also not exactly a ghost story, but also one hundred percent both of those things and more, Never After Dark plays with genre conventions with the kind of confidence that makes the audience putty in its hands. The film doesn’t bother spending a lot of time trying to convince the viewer that this spirit is real, it just brings us immediately into a world where these spectres exist and must be dealt with. Airi’s job isn’t a grifting ghostbuster, she provides a practical service, and even when Gunji shows hesitation with hiring her on, he lets her go do her thing because there is no downside to bringing his mother peace of mind.

Within minutes the film clearly and cleverly presents us with the world, the motivations, and the mechanics of Airi’s work. She is a tradesman, and thus she has her tools and her procedures that she must follow in order to find a clean solution to the problems with which she is presented. The film does an incredible job of delineating between the world of the living and the other side of the veil, providing the audience with clear indicators of when we are existing in this realm or the next, and in doing so allows for the later manipulation of those boundaries to be easy to spot and understand because the film has given us the visual language to distinguish.

As the film delves deeper into the mystery of the gaping mouth man (Matsuo Yoshioka) who has been haunting Teiko and the house, it becomes clear that this is not a typical ghost story, there’s something more radical and exciting at play. There is a twist near the end of the second act that reframes the entire story in a way that no one will see coming, especially Airi, and from there on out we are all in unchartered territory. Never After Dark understands the expectations and uses them to surprise the viewer in a way that is never less than thrilling.

At least as impressive as Boyle’s uniquely terrifying script and direction is the film’s meticulous craftsmanship. Never After Dark sets the tone immediately with an opening tracking shot over the bloody remnants what was clearly a vicious battle that is unnervingly operatic. Cinematographer Patrick Ouziel really makes his feature debut count with this image sequences that fetishizes implements of death and the damage they can do in a way that would make Dario Argento proud, though Never After Dark is not exactly a giallo, it definitely draws from the attention to atmosphere that made so many of those ‘70s classics evergreen.

Ouziel’s painstaking attention to light and color works seamlessly with a production design team who is at the top of their game. Every single shot in Never After Dark is perfectly executed, the camera moves around the house and the characters at the perfect pace for the audience to take in each detail and understand exactly what is happening at every moment. Combine that attention to visual detail with a haunting score from Jonathan Snipes and incredible sound design that immerses the viewer in a world of danger and mystery, and Never After Dark goes from a solidly surprising horror film to a genuinely cinematic experience.

There is no doubting the fact that what Boyle and his team have created here is easily one of the early frontrunners for the year’s most accomplished horror films. Stunningly realized, fastidiously scripted and executed on every level, and genuinely frightening, Never After Dark is a beautiful nightmare from which I never wanted to wake up. Just when you think you’ve seen everything, it is so satisfying to stumble into a film and realize that there is so much more than horror can do in the right hands. It may be his first foray into the genre, but Boyle proves here that a he is a student of cinema, and I really hope he sticks around to play some more in this sandbox, because he’s got the goods.